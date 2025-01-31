Millionaire Joey Logano set to host “Concert for Charity” with country singer Jordan Davis 

NASCAR driver Joey Logano took to his social media to announce the date, as well as the performing artist at the Joey Logano Foundation's 3rd Annual Concert for Charity. The event, hosted at a Charlotte, North Carolina nightclub called Coyote Joe's, will have its proceeds go to the Cup Series champion's charity that invests in helping out children and young adults who have been affected by tragedy.

The charity function will have singer Jordan Davis make an appearance, along with a host of other artists who will be performing at the event. The Team Penske driver took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news of the singer's appearance, as well as to announce a change of date. Logano shared the video, adding the caption:

"Pumped to announce Jordan Davis will be performing at our 3rd Annual Concert for Charity at @coyotejoes on Tuesday, May 20th. Proceeds benefit the @JoeyLoganoFDN, and TICKETS GO ON SALE - FEB 7th at Coyote-Joes.com"

The driver also shared a video featuring the singer to his Instagram today, with Davis expressing his excitement to be a part of the event that has been successful in the past.

Joey Logano started his foundation in 2013 in an effort to champion second chances, when he got a second chance in the Cup Series with Team Penske after his exit from Joe Gibbs Racing. His foundation has recently been working towards helping the victims of Hurricane Helene, with the driver also making appearances at rebuilt sites.

The $24-million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) driver has secured three Cup Series titles over his 12 years with the team, bringing home the trophy in 2018, 2022, and 2024. He has secured a total of 34 wins, along with 151 top fives, and 246 top 10 finishes with Team Penske.

Joey Logano announced foundation program applications are open

Joey Logano shared a video on his instagram earlier this week to announce that applications to his favourite program from his foundation, the JL Kids Crew, are now open. The video featured the driver asking his 313k followers if they know of children who are going through difficult times and would enjoy the experience of being a part of the #22 team for a day to apply on their behalf.

Logano also spoke about the nine children that his foundation hosted last year, at three different tracks. The foundation has been conducting this program since 2017 and has had 35 children be a part of the experience. Taking to his social media, the driver wrote:

"Our JL Kids Crew program is coming back! The @joeyloganofoundation hosted 9 kids last year at 3 different race tracks and we can’t wait to do it again this season. If you know of a deserving child for this amazing experience, visit www.JoeyLoganoFoundation.com and fill out an application today. #JLKidsCrew"

Joey Logano will be back in the #22 car at the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend, on February 2nd, for the first pre-season event of 2025.

