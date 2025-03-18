Millionaire Kyle Busch's wife Samantha partakes in the 'I met my younger self for coffee' trend with a heartfelt reflection on IVF struggles

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha recently participated in a social media trend about her struggles with infertility. The "I met my younger self for coffee" trend was inspired by a poem by Jennae Cecelia and has attracted millions of reposts on social media where people share advice they would give their younger selves.

In her latest Instagram post, Samantha joined on the trend and imagined talking to her younger self. She wrote:

"I met my younger self for coffee. We were both five minutes late...She told me she was starting her IVF journey. I told her about my two miracle babies. She told me how hard she was struggling. I told her it would become her testimony."

Samantha further wrote:

"This trend broke me and healed me all at once. Looking back, I see a woman who was afraid, embarrassed, and unsure of what the future held. But now, I realize—each cycle, each hurdle, each tear was making me stronger...If I could sit down with her today. I’d hold her hand and tell her she has nothing to be ashamed of."

Samantha and the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion have been married for over 14 years and are parents to a nine-year-old son, Brexton and a three-year-old daughter, Lennix.

Samantha and Kyle Busch have been open about their difficulties in having children and started the 'Bundle of Joy Fund', which helps families afford IVF treatments. The couple has organized annual charities for the fund and helped raise over a million dollars for hundreds of couples. Samantha has also written a book, Fighting Infertility, where she shared her experiences with IVF and miscarriage.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch had a rough race at his home track in Las Vegas last Sunday. The Richard Childress Racing driver was running 11th on lap 113 when the right rear wheel on his No. 8 Chevrolet flew off. The loose wheel caused him to hit the wall and he also had a brake issue. Busch finished the 2025 Pennzoil 400 in 33rd place.

Samantha shares "girl dad" moment for Kyle Busch at Phoenix

Kyle Busch has had three top-10 finishes in the first five NASCAR Cup Series races. He was placed eighth at the one-mile track in Phoenix and finished fifth at the road course in the Circuit of the Americas.

In her previous Instagram post, Samantha shared a picture of Busch holding her daughter Lennix's purse at Phoenix Raceway with the caption:

"Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad. 'Daddy hold my purse so I can pray.'"

Busch, 39, had a winless season for the first time in 19 years last year and is looking for his first win since the last victory at the World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2023.

