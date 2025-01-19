Millionaire Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha reveals how she balances her “diet/meal plans” in recent IG update

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently took to her official Instagram account to share how she balances her diet. In a recent story on the Meta-owned platform, Mrs. Busch shared that she follows an '85-15' percent meal plan, which keeps her fit, as well as allows her to "enjoy things in life."

Samantha Busch recently went online to answer some of the questions asked by fans. As the wife of the Richard Childress Racing driver tried the "Ask Away" facility on Instagram, a fan asked her about her diet/meal plan.

Answering the question, Mrs. Busch shared a photo of her, along with her response. Here's what she wrote,

"I do basically a 85% healthy, non processed foods, lots of protein, and then 15% enjoy because you also have to enjoy things in life. For example, I'm gonna have a marg out to dinner and some bites of dessert always!"

Here's a screenshot of Samantha Busch's Instagram story:

Credit: Samantha Busch's Instagram story.

Samantha Busch is 38 years old and has a net worth of around $5 million. She is an American by birth and was born on June 1, 1986, in St. John, Indiana. She completed her graduation from Purdue University in Psychology.

She is a professional fashion designer and lifestyle blogger. Besides this, Mrs. Busch is also a health advocate, author, philanthropist, and owns a clothing boutique that goes by the name Shop Samantha Busch on the internet.

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha lets her feelings known about being a wife and mother of racing drivers

In her recent Instagram Q&A session, Samantha Busch opened up about being a wife and mother of racing drivers. She is the wife of two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, and the mother of a promising racing prodigy Brexton Busch.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing stands with his wife Samantha Busch and children Brexton and Lennix prior to the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Taking to her official Instagram account, she answered after a fan asked her if being a racing driver's wife and mother was stressful. Here's what she wrote,

"Very much but also super rewarding and exciting #proudmom".

Here's a screenshot of Samantha Busch's Instagram story:

Credit: Samantha Busch's Instagram story.

On one side, Samantha Busch is in charge of looking after the home, family, and youngest, including daughter Lennix Busch. On the other side, she shows constant support during Kyle Busch's NASCAR Cup Series season with Richard Childress Racing and Brexton's junior racing series.

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch met each other during one of Kyle Busch's race weekends, after which they got married in 2010. They have been married to each other for 14 years, and have two children together — son Brexton Locke Busch, and daughter Lennix Key Busch.

