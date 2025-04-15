Millionaire Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson tells fans which NASCAR team she works for

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye, recently held a Q&A session for her followers via an Instagram Story. Madyson revealed the name of the NASCAR team she works for when quizzed about it.

Ad

Madyson has a background in communications, and according to various sources on the web, she used to work with Richard Childress Racing before leaving her job in 2021. However, her recent answer to the question about her workplace suggests that she is still associated with or works for Richard Childress Racing.

Screengrab of Madyson's IG Story (@madysonjoye via Instagram)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson met in 2020. They quickly found out that they shared many common interests, like dirt racing, country music, and golf. After dating for almost a year, Ricky proposed to Madyson in November 2021 during a hike at Cathedral Rock in Sedona, Arizona.

Ad

Trending

The couple got married on October 26, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. The wedding took place at Runnymede. Fellow Cup Series racers like Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson attended Ricky and Madyson's wedding.

In December 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple became parents on July 4, 2024, as they welcomed their son Stetson Steele Stenhouse into the world.

Madyson's one-word response to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s NASCAR plans for their son

NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

HYAK Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a fun exchange with his wife on Instagram after he finished the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13. He posted a playful IG story showing his nine-month-old son sitting behind the wheel of his No. 47 Chevrolet. He tagged his wife, Madyson, in the story and wrote:

Ad

"Too soon @madysonjoye?" Ricky joked about getting Stetson into racing at an early age.

Madyson reacted to the story by reposting it with a funny response:

"Yep😖"

This lighthearted exchange between the couple came after a tough race weekend for Stenhouse Jr. at Bristol. He had a strong starting position for the race after he qualified in second place, just 0.013 seconds behind pole-sitter Alex Bowman on Saturday. However, the race didn’t go as well for Ricky.

Ad

He managed to stay inside the top 10 during Stage 1, but things got difficult in Stage 2. He lost positions and eventually finished the race in 22nd, two laps behind the leaders. After nine races in the 2025 season, Stenhouse Jr. sits in the 18th spot in the drivers' standings with 176 points to his name.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will return to Cup Racing on Sunday, April 27, in the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The race is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Veerendra Vikram Singh Veerendra Vikram Singh is a NASCAR and IndyCar Writer at Sportskeeda. Know More