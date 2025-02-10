Minutes after the Super Bowl showdown, Joey Logano hypes up the Daytona 500 frenzy with a two-word message`

  • home icon
By Vardaan Kochhar
Modified Feb 10, 2025 05:20 GMT
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 10: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) - Source: Getty
Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently shared a post on his social media, passing on the iconic sporting events baton from the NFL to the Daytona 500. Logano will begin his 17th year of competing full-time in the Cup Series this coming Sunday.

Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, pilots the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. The Connecticut native has secured 68 victories across NASCAR’s top divisions, with 36 in the Cup Series. Beyond his championships, Logano's standout achievements include a Daytona 500 victory, two All-Star Race wins, and a historic sweep of all three races in the 2015 Round of 12 playoffs.

The 59th running of the Super Bowl ended after the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious with a 40-22 score over defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs. Soon after the match-up ended, NASCAR's official X account shared a promo for the Daytona 500, captioned:

"We’ll take it from here. #DAYTONA500"

Joey Logano reshared the promo on X and wrote a two-word reaction

"Let’s gooooo!!!!"

Joey Logano's third Cup Series championship did not come without controversy, as his victory sparked widespread debate within the NASCAR community. Many questioned the playoff format, arguing that it often eliminates deserving drivers while allowing others with less consistent seasons to contend for the title.

Adding to the controversy, the #22 driver clinched the title with a 17.1 average finish throughout the season, reportedly the lowest for a Cup champion in NASCAR history. Several drivers who failed to make the Championship 4 had stronger season-long averages, further fueling criticism of the controversial playoff format.

Joey Logano on embracing '3X' status while staying humble after NASCAR championship

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season approaches, renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass interviewed nearly every key driver, gathering their thoughts ahead of the new campaign.

When it was Joey Logano’s turn, the Team Penske champion reflected on the significance of the new badge on his uniform. However, he humbly acknowledged the reset that comes with a new season, stating, "You're back at zero" as the journey begins again. (via X)

"It's cool. Don't get me wrong, it's super cool to have that there. But like to me the championship is amazing, you know. The first 15-20 minutes you get out of the car, it was incredible. The first couple of weeks after that it's really busy taking advantage of every opportunity that comes your way and want to thank everybody and go see everybody."
"Then Christmas comes along, and after Christmas, you're back at zero. The same as everyone else. Yeah, I got 3x on here, sounds cool. But I have the same amount of points as everybody else right now. So you gotta have that attitude that you gotta go do it again,

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for 26th February at 2:30 PM Eastern time, where Logano will aim to secure his second triumph in the Crown Jewel event.

