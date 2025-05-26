Minutes after taking the lead, Kyle Larson crashes at the Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson spun off on lap 42 in the Coca-Cola 600 after taking the lead from teammate William Byron on Sunday, May 25. His #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet slid into the infield grass to bring out the first caution before rejoining the track.

Ad

Larson, who started the race in second place, was coming off the final corner when his car got loose and lost the lead to Byron. He also hit the wall a few laps earlier, compromising his pit stop, as the #5 team took extra time to find possible damage.

NASCAR shared a clip of the 32-year-old Californian's early crash at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“The No. 5 goes for a slide, but @KyleLarsonRacin is able to keep it off the wall,” NASCAR wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After having fought William Byron and pole-sitter Chase Briscoe for the lead, Kyle Larson restarted outside the top 20 on lap 53. The Coca-Cola 600 is his second race of the day following his disappointing outing in the Indy 500.

For those who missed the Indy 500, Larson spun off a corner, though he DNF'd on lap 92. His #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet tagged the #8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of Kyffin Simpson before hitting the wall hard, significantly damaging the rear end.

Ad

The Coca-Cola 600 has 400 laps and 600 miles of racing, making it the longest event on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar. Larson won the Charlotte-based race in 2021.

“Just bummed out” - Kyle Larson on race-ending crash in 2025 Indy 500

Before Kyle Larson flew to Charlotte Motor Speedway in a helicopter, Fox Sports asked for his thoughts on his race in the Indy 500. The Chevrolet pilot said he felt “bummed out” after eagerly trying to make up positions on the restart on lap 92.

Ad

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via IndyCar on FOX's X handle):

“It was a bit crazy there on the start. I got like tight behind Takuma (Sato). I was really close to him. I got loose and kind of got all over the place. So I spun. Just hate that I got a little too eager there on the restart and caused that crash. Hate it for everybody else that caught up in it. Just bummed out."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With an early exit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson again fell short of completing all 1,100 miles of The Double. While he finished 18th in last year's Indy 500, he couldn't make the Coca-Cola 600 on time due to weather conditions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.