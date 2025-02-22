Model and NASCAR racer Toni Breidinger makes bold fashion statement in black tank top, cropped puffer jacket, and cargo pants at CoverGirl event 

NASCAR Truck Series driver and model Toni Breidinger was seen at the CoverGirl cosmetic event last week, where American singer Kelsea Ballerini also performed. Breidinger took to her Instagram stories on Friday and posted a picture of herself rocking a black and gray outfit.

As of today, Breidinger has 2.5 million followers on Instagram alone. Here is a screenshot of her story:

(Source: Toni Breidinger/Instagram)

Toni Breidinger recently got featured in the Sports Illustrated special swimsuit edition, becoming the first NASCAR driver to appear in SI’s swimsuit edition.

Last week, she ran her first race as a full-time Truck Series driver for TRICON Garage at Daytona International Speedway. She made select starts for the team previously with her best performance of a P15 coming at Kansas Motor Speedway in 2023.

“Racing full-time with TRICON is a dream for me. It’s been a 15-year process to get here but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it,” said Breidinger via Sportsnaut. “I wouldn’t have this opportunity if it wasn’t for Toyota, Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco. I’m beyond grateful to have these partners and team in my corner to take this next step in my career.”

Breidinger’s No. 5 Toyota Tundra has the backing of Raising Cane's, Celsius, and Sunoco. Her next race is scheduled for February 22 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race from 1:30 pm ET onwards on Fox Sports 1 or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Toni Breidinger opens up following rookie start at Daytona International Speedway

Toni Breidinger entered the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona as the first Arab-American woman to compete in a NASCAR national series race. However, she got caught up in between lanes and ultimately finished 27th.

“I was kind of married to the top lane because I felt like I was gonna die on the bottom,” she said during a post-race interview at Daytona. “Probably should have moved down there, but I thought I was just gonna bust my ass in the turn.”

Further reflecting on the race, she added:

“A lot to learn, obviously. Spun on pit road twice, so didn’t learn my lesson the first time. Something to work on there.”

The biggest challenge for Toni Breidinger will be to keep learning and adjusting to different styles of racetracks week in and week out. With races scheduled to be held at a new racetrack every weekend, the 25-year-old won’t get a lot of time to prepare.

Furthermore, the car that she’s used to driving in the ARCA Menards Series is nothing like the machines she will driving each week in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

