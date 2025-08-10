Moments after being rushed to the hospital, Connor Zilisch’s crew chief provides a vital update on Dale Jr.’s star’s injury

Following Connor Zilisch's scary fall in victory lane, his JR Motorsports crew chief, Mardy Lindley, provided an update from Watkins Glen International. Lindley said the 19-year-old is going to be fine after being sent into the hospital for evaluation.After leading for 60 laps and winning the race from pole, Zilisch stood on his #88 Chevrolet in victory lane when he slipped. It appears his foot got caught between the seat and the door, causing him to tumble to the ground. He was brought to the in-field medical center before being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Mardy Lindley said:“I'm really proud of Connor, the drive he did today. It wasn't perfect. We had a caution come out, it puts us a little behind, and he did such a great job of getting back through the field and getting the lead and just proud of everybody at JRM.”“Just praying for Connor right now that he's okay. I think he's going to be fine, but he's on the way to the hospital right now for evaluation,” he added.Lindley also commended the performance of JR Motorsports and Zilisch at Watkins Glen.“We all know how good Connor is on these road courses, so just really proud of him and the effort he puts in. He works so hard at this, and so he's getting the results he deserves.”Three of the full-time JR Motorsports drivers (Connor Zilisch, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil) finished in the top 5. Justin Allgaier, meanwhile, isn't far behind in sixth place. Part-time team driver Shane van Gisbergen had a DNF following contact with Zilisch with 18 laps remaining.Connor Zilisch's 2025 season stats after Watkins GlenConnor Zilisch’s victory at Watkins Glen International marked his sixth win of the season, widening his lead over the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field. Austin Hill and Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports teammate and defending series champion, trail with three wins each.Despite missing one race due to injury, the series rookie has notched five pole positions, 12 top-five finishes, and 14 top-10s. He only had three DNFs, which came at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.The 19-year-old is originally set to enter the Go Bowling at The Glen (NASCAR Cup Series) on Sunday. However, considering the severity of the fall, he could miss the race.