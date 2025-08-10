  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • Moments after being rushed to the hospital, Connor Zilisch’s crew chief provides a vital update on Dale Jr.’s star’s injury

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 10, 2025 00:43 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Connor Zilisch (left) and Mardy Lindley (right) - Source: Getty

Following Connor Zilisch's scary fall in victory lane, his JR Motorsports crew chief, Mardy Lindley, provided an update from Watkins Glen International. Lindley said the 19-year-old is going to be fine after being sent into the hospital for evaluation.

After leading for 60 laps and winning the race from pole, Zilisch stood on his #88 Chevrolet in victory lane when he slipped. It appears his foot got caught between the seat and the door, causing him to tumble to the ground. He was brought to the in-field medical center before being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Mardy Lindley said:

“I'm really proud of Connor, the drive he did today. It wasn't perfect. We had a caution come out, it puts us a little behind, and he did such a great job of getting back through the field and getting the lead and just proud of everybody at JRM.”
“Just praying for Connor right now that he's okay. I think he's going to be fine, but he's on the way to the hospital right now for evaluation,” he added.

Lindley also commended the performance of JR Motorsports and Zilisch at Watkins Glen.

“We all know how good Connor is on these road courses, so just really proud of him and the effort he puts in. He works so hard at this, and so he's getting the results he deserves.”
Three of the full-time JR Motorsports drivers (Connor Zilisch, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil) finished in the top 5. Justin Allgaier, meanwhile, isn't far behind in sixth place. Part-time team driver Shane van Gisbergen had a DNF following contact with Zilisch with 18 laps remaining.

Connor Zilisch's 2025 season stats after Watkins Glen

Connor Zilisch’s victory at Watkins Glen International marked his sixth win of the season, widening his lead over the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field. Austin Hill and Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports teammate and defending series champion, trail with three wins each.

Despite missing one race due to injury, the series rookie has notched five pole positions, 12 top-five finishes, and 14 top-10s. He only had three DNFs, which came at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

The 19-year-old is originally set to enter the Go Bowling at The Glen (NASCAR Cup Series) on Sunday. However, considering the severity of the fall, he could miss the race.

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

