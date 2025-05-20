Months after alleged breakup with William Byron, Erin Blaney shares post of being “at peace” with her life

Erin Blaney, who was previously in a relationship with NASCAR driver William Byron, shared a social media update about being "at peace" with the past and future. The post implies being in a more positive light after going through tough times.

Blaney and Byron reportedly split a few months ago, ending a relationship that started around 2019. Ryan Blaney's sister shared an encouraging post on Instagram about moving on from negative situations.

“And it happens... One day, you wake up and you're in this place. You're in this place where everything feels right. Your heart is calm. Your soul is lit. Your thoughts are positive. Your vision is clear. You're at peace, at peace with where you've been, at peace with what you've been through, and at peace with where you're headed,” the post reads.

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

Blaney, 28, currently works as a Community Development Specialist for Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina. She previously held an executive role at her brother's foundation after graduating from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor's Degree in Human Environmental Sciences.

William Byron, meanwhile, continues to drive the #24 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports. He has been having a strong NASCAR Cup Series season so far, ranking second in the points standings behind teammate Kyle Larson after 12 races.

Notably, the HMS star became the fifth driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s. The 27-year-old capitalized on a last-lap wreck to take the lead from three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and cross the finish line first.

“That would be fun”: William Byron on inviting pop star Sabrina Carpenter to NASCAR race after debunking dating rumor

Earlier this year, William Byron was linked to Sabrina Carpenter over a fabricated comment on the pop star's social media post. The 14-time Cup race winner later confirmed it wasn't him who commented, though he took the chance to invite Carpenter to a NASCAR race.

The comment "Hii" was from the parody account The Daily Downfords, which Byron commended for looking legit, similar to NBA Centel, an X account known to make fabricated posts about news from the basketball league. Speaking to TMZ, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said at the time:

“They do a really good job with Photoshop nowadays. It was a good parody account. It's like that NBA Centel account. They did a good job.”

He added:

“Maybe we can get her out to a race or something, that would be great. Or I can get to a show. That would be fun.”

William Byron drives the #24 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Byron is gearing up for the next race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for May 25 at 6:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

