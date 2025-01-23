“More iconic than Lewis Hamilton”: Fans react as Parker Kligerman poses ahead of Rolex 24 Daytona stint

NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman checked off a major item from his bucket list. He will compete in the 2025 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, scheduled for January 25-26. The 34-year-old recently shared an image from his photoshoot ahead of the event, and fans showcased their appreciation in the comments.

Kligerman took retirement from competing full-time in the Xfinity Series after concluding the 2024 season in 10th place on the points table. However, he will drive the #78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 as a part of the deal between Big Machine Racing and Forte Racing featuring the four-driver fleet.

In his new photoshoot, Parker Kligerman, dressed in his black racing suit, posed in front of a red wall and wrote:

"FIRST TIME AGAINST RED"

Fans compared the NASCAR driver to the seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, with one writing:

"more iconic than lewis in red we see you king"

Another supported him and commented:

"The Lewis Hamilton impression it’s on point."

Here are some more comments appreciating Parker Kligerman on his new photoshoot:

"My man," wrote a NASCAR fan.

"slaying," an X user stated.

"That's SIR Parker Kligerman," said a motorsport enthusiast.

"Hang it in The Louvre!" commented a Kligerman fan.

The Connecticut native competed in his last two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Big Machine Racing, driving the #48 Chevy. He participated in 66 races and secured 13 top-five and 33 top-10 finishes. Additionally, even after a full-time retirement from the series, he re-joined the series as a commentator for the next season.

Parker Kligerman will join the commentator team in the Xfinity Series for next season

Big Machine Racing driver Parker Kligerman aims to expand his broadcasting career this year. He will join the CW Network as a part of the new commentary team for the 2025 season. The network company has inked a deal with NASCAR, securing the broadcasting rights till 2031.

According to Sports Business Journal (SBJ), the CW Network's $115 million annual deal is higher than what NASCAR received for the Xfinity Series. This will be CW Network's first venture into broadcasting stock car racing for a full season.

"I’m super flattered that it’s come together. I didn’t foresee this possibility five years ago—ever thinking I’d have a chance to be in the booth at this capacity. To be with The CW and Adam Alexander, one of the best in the business, is incredible," Parker Kligerman said (via AthlonSports).

The NASCAR driver will join veteran commentator Adam Alexander and former Cup Series driver Jamie McMurray in his venture as a commentator for the upcoming Xfinity Series. The inaugural race - the Unity Rentals 300 - is scheduled for February 15 at the Daytona International Speedway.

