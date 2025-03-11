Morgan Bell expresses admiration for Joe Gibbs Racing after husband Christopher Bell's third consecutive Cup Series triumph

Christopher Bell's wife Morgan revealed her love for Joe Gibbs Racing after the former's historic win on Sunday. The Joe Gibbs Racing star made history at the Phoenix Raceway on March 9, 2025, by becoming the first Cup Series racer to win three consecutive races in the Next Gen era. Bell's victory at the Shriners Children's 500 was the result of the racer edging Denny Hamlin in the final laps and achieving a close finish by 0.049 seconds.

Celebrating her husband's win on Instagram, Morgan Bell expressed her love for Joe Gibbs Racing and acknowledged the racer's threepeat, given that he won at the Circuit of the Americas and the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the last 2 race weeks. The caption of Morgan Bell's IG post featuring Christopher's victory at Phoenix mentioned:

"This. Team. I freaking love this team! The 3peat was accomplished🏁🏁🏁"

Morgan Bell is quite well-versed in the racing industry, given that her father, Brian Kemenah, is a prominent figure in open-wheel dirt racing. Morgan's father is the co-owner of Christopher Bell's open-wheel team, Bell Kemenah Racing, wherein the racer's wife is involved in the management. Additionally, Morgan's uncle Chad Kemenah is a Sprint Car racer featured in the World of Outlaws and All Star Circuit of Champions.

Christopher and Mogan met in 2010 as friends and dated for multiple years, followed by a proposal in December 2018. The couple got married in February 2020 and recently marked 5 years of their marriage, and Morgan Bell took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Last month, sharing a carousel of pictures from their wedding, Morgan wrote:

"5 years ago today I married my best friend! I'm thankful everyday that we found and chose each other and now get to live this amazing life together. 5 years down, forever to go! I love you forever and always, Christopher"

"I will never forget 2021" - Christopher Bell reflects on his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing

Before making the big switch to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021, Christopher Bell had a year-long apprenticeship with Leavine Family Racing, and he drove the No.95 Toyota full-time for the team in the 2020 season of the NASCAR Cup Series.

After being signed to JGR, the 30-year-old speedster was paired with crew chief Adam Stevens. However, due to the pandemic in 2020, the number of weekend schedules for the Cup Series and end of practice at the majority of tracks was low, which resulted in Christopher losing additional track time.

Looking back at his journey with the team in 2021, Christopher Bell said (via NBC Sports):

“I will never forget 2021, my first year with Adam Stevens. Kyle Larson won three straight. Me and Adam got off to a rocky patch, rocky start. We’re sitting in his office there at JGR. He looked at me and he said, ‘We can do this.'"

He continued:

"He (Adam Stevens) said, ‘I’ve won three straight sitting in these exact same two chairs,’ talking about him and Kyle Busch. ‘I know we can do it.’ Took a while to get here, but we finally did it.”

Currently, Christopher Bell is in the second position with 152 points on the Cup Series points table, while Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron leads the top position with 165 points.

