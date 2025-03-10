NASCAR 2025: Points table after Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 10, 2025 01:45 GMT
NASCAR: Shriners Children
NASCAR Cup Series points table after Phoenix race (Source: Imagn)

Four races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the third consecutive winner of the season after winning the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9.

Ad

In a thrilling Phoenix race, Bell managed to hold off the challenge of his teammate Denny Hamlin on the final restart with two laps to go in the race to take the checkered flag for the second time at the one-mile track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the win, Bell gained 57 points and moved to second position in the points table with 152 points.

After a runner-up finish at Phoenix, veteran Denny Hamlin gained 43 points and moved to the seventh position in the Cup Series points table with 110 points.

William Byron, who started on pole, finished sixth. He gained 49 points and maintained the top place in the points table with 165 points. His teammate Kyle Larson secured a P3 finish. He gained 37 points and stands at 11th place in the points table with 108 points.

Ad
Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 13th and stands ninth in the points table with 110 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500

Here is an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released Cup Series points table after the fourth points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers - Points

  1. William Byron - 165
  2. Christopher Bell - 152
  3. Tyler Reddick - 143
  4. Ryan Blaney - 136
  5. Chase Elliott - 124
  6. Alex Bowman - 117
  7. Denny Hamlin - 110
  8. Kyle Busch - 110
  9. Joey Logano - 110
  10. Chris Buescher - 109
  11. Kyle Larson - 108
  12. Bubba Wallace - 102
  13. John Hunter Nemechek - 99
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 96
  15. Michael McDowell - 96
  16. Ross Chastain - 88
  17. Todd Gilliland - 83
  18. Carson Hocevar - 77
  19. Erik Jones - 75
  20. Chase Briscoe - 74
  21. Josh Berry - 73
  22. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 69
  23. Ty Dillon - 69
  24. Ryan Preece - 68
  25. Austin Dillon - 66
  26. Zane Smith - 63
  27. Riley Herbst # - 61
  28. AJ Allmendinger - 58
  29. Daniel Suarez - 55
  30. Justin Haley - 55
  31. Noah Gragson - 53
  32. Austin Cindric - 52
  33. Brad Keselowski - 47
  34. Ty Gibbs - 41
  35. Cole Custer - 36
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 34
  37. Cody Ware - 23
  38. Corey Lajoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी