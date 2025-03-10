NASCAR 2025: Points table after Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Four races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the third consecutive winner of the season after winning the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9.

In a thrilling Phoenix race, Bell managed to hold off the challenge of his teammate Denny Hamlin on the final restart with two laps to go in the race to take the checkered flag for the second time at the one-mile track.

With the win, Bell gained 57 points and moved to second position in the points table with 152 points.

After a runner-up finish at Phoenix, veteran Denny Hamlin gained 43 points and moved to the seventh position in the Cup Series points table with 110 points.

William Byron, who started on pole, finished sixth. He gained 49 points and maintained the top place in the points table with 165 points. His teammate Kyle Larson secured a P3 finish. He gained 37 points and stands at 11th place in the points table with 108 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 13th and stands ninth in the points table with 110 points.

Here is an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released Cup Series points table after the fourth points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers - Points

William Byron - 165 Christopher Bell - 152 Tyler Reddick - 143 Ryan Blaney - 136 Chase Elliott - 124 Alex Bowman - 117 Denny Hamlin - 110 Kyle Busch - 110 Joey Logano - 110 Chris Buescher - 109 Kyle Larson - 108 Bubba Wallace - 102 John Hunter Nemechek - 99 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 96 Michael McDowell - 96 Ross Chastain - 88 Todd Gilliland - 83 Carson Hocevar - 77 Erik Jones - 75 Chase Briscoe - 74 Josh Berry - 73 Shane Van Gisbergen # - 69 Ty Dillon - 69 Ryan Preece - 68 Austin Dillon - 66 Zane Smith - 63 Riley Herbst # - 61 AJ Allmendinger - 58 Daniel Suarez - 55 Justin Haley - 55 Noah Gragson - 53 Austin Cindric - 52 Brad Keselowski - 47 Ty Gibbs - 41 Cole Custer - 36 Jimmie Johnson - 34 Cody Ware - 23 Corey Lajoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16, 2025.

