Morgan Bell radiates style, sporting a washed-off denim jumpsuit and sneakers in Homestead-Miami photos alongside beau Christopher Bell 

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell's wife, Morgan Bell, shared her outfit of the day (OOTD) from the Homestead-Miami Speedway race on Sunday, March 23. She shared a series of images with her husband posing in the pit road.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver first met his now-wife, Morgan Bell, in 2010, and soon their friendship turned into a relationship. After dating for a few years, the couple got engaged in December 2018 and tied the knot two years later in February 2020. They exchanged vows one week prior to the 'Greatest American Race,' the Daytona 500.

In her latest Instagram post, Christopher Bell's wife wore a greyish washed-off denim jumpsuit and white sneakers. Meanwhile, her husband, the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver, wore his racing jersey with the sponsor "Rheem" written in the middle. The first image featured the couple in front of the Front Row Motorsports #38 Ford Mustang with their hands on their hearts.

Mrs. Morgan Bell captioned the post:

"Homestead🌴"

Christopher Bell has been on a hot roll this season. He won three back-to-back races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuits of the Americas (COTA), and Phoenix Raceway. However, since the Vegas Motor Speedway race, he has had tough luck securing a top-ten finish.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver qualified for the Las Vegas race in P13 and finished the race in P12, securing 26 points for his wallet. Even at the Homestead-Miami race last weekend, Bell qualified 16th for the 267-lap race and ended the race in P29, earning a mere eight points.

"It got away from us" - Christopher Bell expresses his true feelings about ending his three-race winning streak

The 2017 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, Christopher Bell, was off to a good start in the 2025 season and was close to tying the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's record. Bell won three races back-to-back and aimed to win the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race to tie Johnson's record of four consecutive wins.

However, Bell failed to win the Pennzoil 400 race and shared his thoughts (via NBC Sports):

"It was a grind today for sure. I don’t really know how I feel yet, but we certainly didn’t do what we did the last couple of weeks, and that was just have a nice, clean race. I think the Interstate Camry was definitely capable of competing for the win when we were at our best, but just going to the back and to the front and to the back and to the front, we just didn’t get a handle on the balance, because it changes so much from being back there."

"I felt like we were in position in stage two to contend for another win, but it got away from us," he added.

The Cup Series driver ranks fifth on the points table with 186 points under his name. He fell three spots after the Straight Talk Wireless 400 race. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron leads the standings with 244 points to his name.

