Morgan Freeman is coming to NASCAR as Academy Award winner is named the Grand Marshal for Pennzoil 400

Today, March 6, Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman was named Grand Marshal for next week's Pennzoil 400 clash in Las Vegas, Nevada. The acclaimed actor's distinctive voice will command all drivers to start their engines.

With a prolific career spanning over half a century, Morgan Freeman is one of Hollywood's most respected actors. His performances in numerous blockbusters, including The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby, Driving Miss Daisy, and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, have solidified his status as a beloved figure in the industry.

Today, March 6, The Las Vegas Motor Speedway posted the news on their X (formerly Twitter account):

In an official media statement by The Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Freeman said that he is thrilled to participate and wants to make the event an unforgettable one.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the grand marshal for this NASCAR race. It's a true honor to be part of such an incredible tradition, and I can't wait to see the energy, passion, and excitement that fills the track. Let's rev up those engines and make this race unforgettable!" Morgan Freeman said in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway media statement

Earlier this year, for the season's kick-off at The Great American Race, fellow actor Anthony Mackie served as Grand Marshal. Mackie was selected after becoming the new Captain America in Marvel's Avengers Saga. Moreover, the film's release in cinemas coincided with The Daytona 500's weekend.

"Anthony's energy and presence will add to the excitement, especially with Captain America Brave New World set to release the same weekend. Having him deliver the most famous words in motorsports before the green flag waves will make for a truly unforgettable moment", Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said in a press release about the selection

They join an elite list of actors, athletes, and personalities who have served in this role, including Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen, Kim Kardashian, Creedence Clearwater Revival guitarist John Fogerty, Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, and automotive legend Carroll Shelby.

Morgan Freeman also did this year’s Daytona 500 TV preview

Serving as Grand Marshal at Vegas won't be Morgan Freeman's first foray into NASCAR this year. Three weeks back, on February 16, his legendary voice energized fans for The Daytona 500. FOX NASCAR and the actor collaborated on an iconic TV preview, which undoubtedly gave many viewers goosebumps.

"A coliseum of speed, a ribbon of asphalt wrapped in steel waiting to crown a victor. One hundred thousand voices meet the thunder of engines, a symphony of speed and spectacle. It's the crucible where nerves are tested and dreams teeter between triumph and disaster", Morgan Freeman said in the TV preview for FOX.

In the past, Freeman has also lent his distinctive voice to several NASCAR documentaries, contributing to the sport's broader appeal and helping it reach new audiences.

