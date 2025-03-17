Morgan Freeman reveals he did a NASCAR driving experience in Charlotte

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman was in attendance for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Little did people know, the 87-year-old actually got a taste of what it's like to be behind the wheel of a NASCAR stock car.

Ad

In a press conference at the 1.5-mile track, Freeman revealed that he recently took part in a NASCAR driving experience at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The revelation was brought to light by motorsports insider Jeff Gluck, who wrote via X:

"Wait, Morgan Freeman did a NASCAR driving experience in Charlotte?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At the press conference, Freeman briefly detailed how he got three days of training behind the wheel of a NASCAR stock car at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, formally known as the Lowe's Motor Speedway. He said:

"I got a three-day schooling at Lowe's Raceway [Charlotte Motor Speedway], so I know a little bit about it." (0:08 onwards)

Sporting a Bubba Wallace #23 hat, Freeman was the grand marshal for Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. Other stars outside of NASCAR who were in attendance included the legendary band the Backstreet Boys and WWE superstar Chelsea Green. The Backstreet Boys partnered with Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek as he sported the band's livery on his #42 machine. Meanwhile, Green, the current WWE Women's United States champion, was the honorary pace car driver for the event.

Ad

The race was won by Josh Berry, who pilots the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. It was Berry's first career victory and the first for the Wood Brothers since last year at Daytona with Harrison Burton. Wallace, the driver Freeman showed support for with his hat, finished 28th in his #23 23XI Racing Toyota.

23XI Racing insider said Morgan Freeman watches NASCAR "every Sunday"

Some might think Morgan Freeman's appearance at Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas was just a one-off cameo for a big-time actor. However, according to a 23XI Racing employee, Freeman is a huge NASCAR fan.

Ad

Not only is Freeman a fan of 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, but he's a huge NASCAR fan in general, as he watches the Cup races every week. Sydnei Fryson, a PR/digital creator for Wallace and 23XI, shared the revelation about the Hollywood star on X. She wrote:

"Morgan Freeman told us today that he watches every Sunday. Seriously, such a cool moment."

Expand Tweet

Ad

23XI Racing is co-owned by Cup Series star Denny Hamlin and retired NBA great Michael Jordan. The team fields three full-time entries, including Wallace's #23, Tyler Reddick's #45, and Riley Herbst's #35.

Herbst finished the highest among 23XI Racing on Sunday with a 19th-place finish. Meanwhile, Reddick came home 24th, and Wallace registered a 28th-place finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback