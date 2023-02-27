"Move it to my backyard" - Bubba Wallace reacts to 'fun' and 'bumpy' Fontana circuit being shut down

Pala Casino 400 will mark the last race at the two-mile Auto Club Speedway as it will be renovated into a 0.5-mile short track, and Bubba Wallace isn't happy about it.

He spoke about his regrets at the track being repaved. The 23XI Racing driver didn’t like that one of his favorite tracks is going to change so drastically.

Speaking about Auto Club Speedway’s impending changes, Wallace said:

“It’s one of the best circuits. I wish we could just pick it up and move it. Move it to my backyard – it’s not that big, but move it somewhere where we could go race there weekly. It’s that type of racetrack. It’s fun. It’s bumpy. It’s worn-out."

He continued:

“It always provides great racing, I feel like. You just slip and slide. It’s a bigger Homestead. I think the best tracks are in the middle of nowhere. Fontana is in LA, yes, but Miami, you have to travel so far to get there. It’s going to be bittersweet, but hopefully, we can win it.”

Auto Club Speedway has been one of the most appreciated tracks among fans and drivers. The worn-out pavement, five-lane racing, and the importance of strategy make this track special for racing.

However, there have been rough years at the track with fewer races and low attendance, which has made racing less entertaining.

Bubba Wallace’s friend also feels the same about Auto Club Speedway’s impending changes

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, who is one of Bubba Wallace's best friends, also expressed similar thoughts about the track being renovated into a 0.5-mile short track. The #12 Ford driver mentioned that the ACS is unique and produces fun racing for the drivers.

Speaking about the track’s reconfiguration, Blaney said that he wishes that the track would stay in its current form:

“I definitely care (what happens to it). I wish they would leave it. I think you talk to any driver who is going to come through there, and they will tell you the same thing. That place is one of the funnest, coolest race tracks that we go to. We all said the same about Atlanta. We all said the same about Chicago and Texas. And they have evolved and changed. So, I hate to see that place go."

Catch Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney in action at the Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023.

