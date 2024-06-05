“Multi-year for Todd but let McDowell walk” - NASCAR fans react as FRM extends Todd Gilliland contract

Todd Gilliland has signed a multi-year contract extension with Front Row Motorsports to continue driving one of the team’s Ford Mustang Dark Horses in the 2025 season and beyond. The following season will be his fourth consecutive one with the Mooresville, North Carolina-based outfit.

On Wednesday, June 5, FRM announced that Gilliland had signed an extension with the team. Gilliland currently drives the team's #38 entry, and FRM hasn't revealed the car number or the length of the contract.

After FRM extended the Todd Gilliland contract, fans took to social media platforms to voice their opinions. There were mixed reactions from them.

Some fans expressed disappointment for not extending the contract of Michael McDowell, who is set to leave the organization at the end of the current season to join Spire Motorsports. However, others are happy with Gilliland’s contract to see him again in FRM.

Trending

One fan wrote:

“Multi-year for Todd but let McDowell walk. OK....”

Expand Tweet

“So now they give multi-year contracts now that they lost their star driver because they refused to give him a multi-year contract,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“After all these years on stringing McDowell on 1 year deals...I guess they learned once he's gone,” a third fan commented.

Expand Tweet

“Happy for Todd. He’s earned this,” another user added.

“Pay day for Todd. Congratulations,” a fifth user wrote.

“Deserved! They won't regret that, we love Todd,” commented another fan.

Todd Gilliland spoke about his contract extension with FRM

The 24-year-old has shown improvement in his young NASCAR Cup Series career. He has led a career-high 101 laps this season and currently sits 22nd in the Cup Series points table with 258 points through 15 races.

Todd Gilliland elaborated on his feelings after signing the multi-year deal, thanking the team's owners for believing in him. He is happy to continue racing with the team with which he began his Cup career journey.

Gilliland said in a team press release:

“I want to be at Front Row Motorsports, and I want to be a part of what’s happening right now. This is the time to join as a partner, a fan, and watch our next chapter. It’s really cool to see it all happening, and I have to thank Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze for their commitment in taking the steps to make us a consistent winning and playoff organization. It’s never easy, but I feel confident in our direction. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Todd Gilliland has been associated with FRM since the inception of its Truck Series program in 2020 after spending three seasons with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Catch Todd Gilliland in action at the road course race of Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.