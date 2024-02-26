“My brain is mush”: Bubba Wallace compliments his spotter Freddie Kraft after consecutive top-5 finishes in the 2024 NASCAR season

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently praised his spotter, Freddie Kraft, for his inputs during the NASCAR Cup Series races.

Wallace concluded his 2023 Cup Series season with a career-best finish of P10. His impressive form carried over into the 2024 season, with consecutive top-5 finishes. The 2x NASCAR Cup Series winner secured the P5 spot in both the season-opener Daytona 500 and Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace admitted that psychological toughness was a crucial factor during races and confessed that it was not his strongest suit as a driver. The 23XI Racing driver lauded his spotter Freddie Kraft for bolstering him in the mental department. He wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"May sound like a joke but my brain is mush. The psychological piece to plate racing is massive. Yes it’s big any other race but receiving and digesting the info from @FreddieKraft lap by lap, corner by corner to make sure you’re in the right spot is intense…"

Bubba Wallace admits being "mentally drained" from his caution-riddled Atlanta outing

The 260-lap race on the Atlanta Motor Speedway witnessed the caution toll soaring as high as 10. Additionally, the historic second lap mishap trapped at least 16 cars in it, involving Wallace's #23 Toyota.

After surviving the caution-riddled race and finishing at P5, the American reflected on the "intense" racing in Atlanta. The Alabama native reflected upon how his Cup Series run at Atlanta had mentally exhausted him.

He said (via Kickin the Tires):

“The racing was very intense, [but] it’s the mental side. Are we gonna crash? Am I making the right move? Every corner. Every straightaway. Every lap. It’s a lot. I am mentally drained just from that. You try to be so cool, calm, and collective the whole time and its hard to do in these situations."

Bubba Wallace added:

“We got unfortunate damage on Lap 2. I wish we could have given it a legit shot for the win but we will settle for fifth and build on it. Just never quit and gave up. All in all good day, good top-five. A lot to build on and debrief.”

Bubba Wallace will next be seen competing at the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will flag off on March 3, at 12:30 PM ET.