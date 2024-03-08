“My heart is so full” - Toni Breidinger invites 12 female racers to drive karts on International Women's Day

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Toni Breidinger is paving the way for women in motorsports as her sponsor Raising Cane's organized 'The Future of Women in Motorsports Summit' on International Women's Day on March 8.

The Venturini Motorsports driver organized a karting event on the same day, inviting 12 female racers to join her. The 24-year-old cherished spending time with her fellow drivers, reminiscing about her journey in the sport.

Besides organizing the event, Raising Cane's made a generous donation of $100,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation - an organization that has helped women unlock their potential in sports and life for the past five decades.

Toni Breidinger expressed her gratitude to her sponsor, acknowledging their commitment to helping women break the barriers in motorsports and for their unwavering support.

Breidinger took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Todd Graves, founder of the renowned American fast-food chain and wrote:

"Happy international women’s day! My heart is so full. I had the opportunity to invite out 12 racers to drive karts for the day and hangout with me in Phoenix. Thank you @toddgraves and @raisingcanes for making ‘The Future of Women in Motorsports Summit’ possible."

"I’m so honored to work with a team who uplifts and believes in women in sports. A full circle moment for me. I remember when I was in these kart racers’ shoes not too long ago. Feeling extra blessed this international women’s day. Thank you @raisingcanes for donating $100,000 to the @WomensSportsFdn and believing in women in sports," she added.

Raising Cane's kicked off a major in-store activation earlier this year, with the marketing campaign surrounding NASCAR's most popular driver Toni Breidinger. The activation was rolled out across all of its locations in the USA, making it one of the biggest campaigns around a NASCAR driver in recent times.

Toni Breidinger recounts how go-karting ignited her passion for motorsports

Toni Breidinger began racing in go-karts with her twin sister at Sonoma Raceway at the age of nine. She immediately fell in love with the sport as she was hooked on the adrenaline rush.

In a recent interview with Nylon.com, Breidinger recalled her first few laps in a go-kart and her early beginnings in the sport.

"I tried go-karting on a random day — I think we had our winter break, and nothing else was going on, so my dad suggested we try it. I had no idea what I had even said yes to! I remember my first few laps, I thought it was so fun, so exciting. I got hooked on that adrenaline rush," she said.

"I felt very in control, and I thought I was so cool driving because I was only 9 years old. You only see adults driving!" she added.

The 24-year-old will return behind the wheel of her #25 Venturini Motorsports Toyota this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, with the race scheduled for March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.