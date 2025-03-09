“My jaw hit the floor”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls when he took a Playboy magazine to his school

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recounted a past incident where he got in trouble for bringing an adult men's magazine to school. The former NASCAR driver said that he was recently reminded about it, which brought back memories of how outgoing he used to be.

Earnhardt Jr., who won 26 NASCAR Cup Series races, is the son of the late seven-time champion, Dale Earnhardt Sr. He retired in 2017 but continues to cover the stock car racing scene through his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download.

In the latest episode, Dale Jr. shared the story about trying "too hard" that led him to whipping out a Playboy magazine in a Christian school.

"I'm at this Amazon Prime shoot, Friday. Guy walks up to me... he goes, 'Hey, man. You went to school with my dad. Southview. Christian school.' And I was like, 'Damn.' I went to a lot of schools. That school in that six-month period was my favorite experience as a kid in school," the former NASCAR driver said.

"I was having so much fun I was probably trying too hard and being too much... Young guy that I met at the shoot, 'My dad told me one of the times that you got in big trouble. You brought a Playboy magazine to the classroom' [...] My jaw hit the floor," he added.

The 50-year-old Kannapolis native was taken aback after hearing the story. He concluded by saying:

"I can't believe that this is even possible... that I would do this in a Christian school [...] I forget what a wild menace I was."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. started climbing the NASCAR ladder in the late 90s under his father's team, Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI). He won back-to-back championships in the Xfinity Series (formerly Busch Series) in 1998 and 1999.

The following year, he took a full-time seat driving the iconic No. 8 Chevrolet. He competed in the Cup Series for 17 years, winning 26 races with DEI and Hendrick Motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls former Playboy model asking him to drop sponsorship from famous fried chicken fast food chain

On Friday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled Pamela Anderson sending him a letter, urging him to cut his sponsorship ties with KFC. The former Playboy model didn't want the stock car driver to promote the Louisville-based brand as a long-time ambassador for PETA.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. told his wife Amy on their Bless Your 'Hardt podcast:

"When I was driving the KFC car, I got a letter from Pamela Anderson and PETA [...] She wrote a letter telling me how, I shouldn't have Kentucky Fried Chicken as a sponsor," [24:20]

The former NASCAR driver speculated that Anderson probably didn't write the letter herself, saying:

"She probably didn't write the damn letter. Who knows? I don't know. It was funny, man the things that would happen back in the day."

Earnhardt Jr. ran the KFC livery in the mid-2000s driving the No. 81 Chevrolet for Chance 2 Motorsports, an Xfinity Series team he co-owned with his stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt.

