Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has embraced the role of one of the most talked about Cup Series drivers in the sport. The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver has been known to be on his 'villain arc' ever since former teammate Kyle Busch left Coach Gibbs' outfit for Richard Childress Racing.

Villain or not, Hamlin has had one of the most star-studded careers in the highest echelon of the sport. Despite not having a championship win to his name yet, Denny Hamlin has managed to rack up 52 wins in the Cup Series after last weekend's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Despite having such accolades to his name, fans often troll the Florida native for his lack of a championship trophy, with his team also joining in on the fun recently.

Hamlin reacted to the promotional video in good spirits and wrote:

"My own team trolling me."

This also prompted fans to give their opinions as always. One fan noted:

"Gotta laugh at yourself sometimes lol"

"Denny looks like that’s the Dallas cowboys circle are you sure your not a member of the Dallas cowboys lol! Just picking but that circle is funny I hope this is your year!" another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

It remains to be seen how well Denny Hamlin goes around the 3.4-mile-long Circuit of the Americas this Sunday as NASCAR heads to its first road course venue of the year. The 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix goes live at 3:30 pm ET.

Denny Hamlin sums up Bristol tire management after winning 2024 Food City 500

Managing to sum up what were unprecedented circumstances at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, Denny Hamlin spoke favorably of NASCAR's attempt to increase tire wear in the Cup Series.

The JGR driver also touched upon how the same phenomenon needs to be perfected going forward, with slightly longer-lasting tires. He elaborated in a post-race press conference:

"If you change nothing with the tire, nothing with the resin and we came back next week, many teams would make big adjustments with their cars to help with tire wear and drivers would make adjustments so it would automatically get better no matte what."

With the 2024 Cup Series race at Bristol being considered one of the best short-track races of the Next Gen era, it would be interesting to see how the same short-track package in use last weekend goes in the coming races.