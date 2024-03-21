NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Qualifying: Where to watch, Time, TV Schedule, and everything you need to know

NASCAR is shifting from the concrete surface of Bristol Motor Speedway to the road course race at Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 3.426-mile road course track will host Next Gen cars for the third time since 2022. Fresh off the weekend in Bristol, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Austin, Texas at the eventful EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Expand Tweet

A total of 39 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday to compete over 68 laps and 231 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing at Circuit of the Americas.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, there’s a lot of action that will take place this weekend. The practice session is followed by qualifying which will be held to determine the starting lineup for the sixth race of the season.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Reddick, the driver of the #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, won last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Where to watch the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying at Circuit of the Americas?

See below for the telecast schedule for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying at Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 23, 2024

10 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race:

USA

The qualifying race for COTA weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States and radio coverage can be enjoyed on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 3:30 pm GMT.

Canada

Canada viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 11:30 am EDT.

India

Indian fans can catch the live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 9 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 5:30 pm GMT.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table after the Food City 500?

After finishing P5 during last weekend’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson gained the top spot in the points table with 185 points.

Martin Truex Jr. stands second with 185 points, followed by TY Gibbs with 178 points, Ryan Blaney with 177 points, and Denny Hamlin with 173 points to complete the top five.