"Name a better one": Kyle Larson pours his heart out for NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race as it nears possible end

NASCAR's boldest experiment in modern memory may be approaching its final act, but for Kyle Larson, the verdict is clear. The 2021 Cup Series champion prepares to roar down Michigan Avenue one last time, as the 2025 Grant Park 165 could mark the last hurrah for the Chicago Street Race.

Ad

The venue's $50 million debut in 2023 stunned the sport, with both its torrential weather and narrow confines. The three-year venture into city-center racing may not return to the schedule next year. There's been no official confirmation from NASCAR or the city of Chicago about extending the deal beyond 2025.

Since then, the event has been lauded by drivers but questioned by executives weighing cost, logistics and audience retention. Hendrick Motorsports ace, Larson, made his feelings clear about the event, speaking to The Athletic:

Ad

Trending

"It's probably my favorite event in NASCAR each year. I mean, name a better one."

Kyle Larson pointed to the walkable paddocks, vibrant restaurants and the skyline as reasons behind his love for the track.

Kyle Larson walks the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 grid. Source: Getty

In 2023, as heavy storms forced a mid-race delay and flash flooding turned the course into a temporary lake, Shane van Gisbergen shocked the world with a win on debut. Last year's race was again shortened by weather but still managed to entertain. Rain looms again this weekend.

Ad

Still, the storm clouds haven't dulled the shine for drivers. Larson and others have grown protective of the Chicago event, seeing it as a gateway to new fans. If the street race really disappears after Sunday, it'll go down as one of the most disruptive and cherished moves NASCAR has made in recent years.

Can Kyle Larson finally unseat SVG on the streets?

Kyle Larson (17) and Shane Van Gisbergen (97) during the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 The Loop 110. Source: Getty

As much as the spotlight shines on Chicago's future, the racing still takes center stage, and no driver casts a larger shadow over this event than Shane van Gisbergen. Fresh off the Xfinity Series win on Saturday, SVG will begin the Grand Park 165 from pole position and remains the favorite for the third edition as well.

Ad

The New Zealander stunned the field with his win in 2023 and went out and did it again this year in Mexico City, solidifying his status as the sport's new road-course king. Now, with a confirmed postseason berth, SVG rolls into Chicago with experience and a car built to slice through tight corners.

Kyle Larson qualified 14th on Saturday but will start at the rear after unapproved adjustments alongside his Hendrick Motorsports teammates. He's also been inconsistent on road courses recently, with two wins and five finishes outside the top 25 in his last nine, with a best Chicago finish of fifth.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

But his Next Gen metrics still shine. In his 19 road course starts with the Gen-7 car, Larson has three wins and 11 top-fives. More importantly, he's posted a 101.4 average rating specifically at Chicago, where adaptability trumps familiarity.

Both men excel at reading evolving tracks, a necessity when conditions can shift by the lap. If the rain arrives mid-race as predicted, SVG's wet-weather poise could give him the edge again. But Larson's racecraft in high-pressure environments, whether on a dirt oval or a street circuit, remains top-tier.

Ad

Shane Van Gisbergen (97) and Kyle Larson (17) during The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Race. Source: Imagn

What's certain is that Sunday's Cup Series race might be a possible farewell for a groundbreaking chapter in NASCAR's evolution. And the last shot for Kyle Larson to leave a mark on one of the boldest venues the series has ever embraced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.