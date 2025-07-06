Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Grant Park 165 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Chicago Street Course track on Sunday, July 6, as the action will continue at the 2.2-mile-long track this weekend.

In Saturday’s (July 5) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Shane van Gisbergen won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Grant Park 165, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Carson Hocevar and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Chicago Street Course predicts a partly cloudy day with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 52% chance of rain at the start of the Grant Park 165.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Grant Park 165

Track: Chicago Street Course

NASCAR 2025 Saturday schedule at Chicago Street Course

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 19th race of the season:

Sunday, July 6, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 p.m. ET: Grant Park 165 (75 laps & 165 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Chicago, Illinois, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Grant Park 165: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course:

#88 - Shane van Gisbergen #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #60 - Ryan Preece #17 - Chris Buescher #54 - Ty Gibbs #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #16 - AJ Allmendinger #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #13 - Will Brown #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #1 - Ross Chastain #41 - Cole Custer #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #38 - Zane Smith #2 - Austin Cindric #7 - Justin Haley #21 - Josh Berry #33 - Austin Hill #66 - Josh Bilicki #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #78 - Katherine Legge #43 - Erik Jones #51 - Cody Ware #10 - Ty Dillon #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course for Sunday’s Grant Park 165 live on TNT Sports.

