  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Grant Park 165
  • Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Grant Park 165 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Grant Park 165 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 06, 2025 11:03 GMT
NASCAR: Grant Park 165 Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Grant Park 165 at Chicago (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Chicago Street Course track on Sunday, July 6, as the action will continue at the 2.2-mile-long track this weekend.

Ad

In Saturday’s (July 5) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Shane van Gisbergen won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Grant Park 165, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Carson Hocevar and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The weather forecast for Sunday at Chicago Street Course predicts a partly cloudy day with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 52% chance of rain at the start of the Grant Park 165.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Grant Park 165

Track: Chicago Street Course

NASCAR 2025 Saturday schedule at Chicago Street Course

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 19th race of the season:

Ad

Sunday, July 6, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 p.m. ET: Grant Park 165 (75 laps & 165 miles)

Ad

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Chicago, Illinois, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Grant Park 165: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  2. #71 - Michael McDowell
  3. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #8 - Kyle Busch
  7. #60 - Ryan Preece
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #13 - Will Brown
  20. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  21. #35 - Riley Herbst
  22. #1 - Ross Chastain
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #2 - Austin Cindric
  28. #7 - Justin Haley
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #33 - Austin Hill
  31. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #78 - Katherine Legge
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #10 - Ty Dillon
  37. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  38. #24 - William Byron
  39. #9 - Chase Elliott
  40. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course for Sunday’s Grant Park 165 live on TNT Sports.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications