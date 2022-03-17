NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Practice schedule and timings for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the 1.5 mile-long Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, this Sunday for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. It is the first race since the West Swing Races swept the west coast of America, and promises to be big on excitement.

The oval has been rebuilt over the last few months and sports 28 degrees of banking for drivers to get to grips with after the relatively flat-surfaced Pheonix Raceway. The changes include smoother entry onto the front stretch, added runoff space, 320 feet of new outside wall, and a SAFER barrier. All these changes were made with feedback received from tire tests as well as with the motive of improving the safety and quality of racing.

Practice Schedule and timings for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The practice schedule for the upcoming weekend in Atlanta, Georgia is as follows:

Friday, March 18, 2022:

03:05 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Practice

04:05 pm EST: Xfinity Series Practice

05:05 pm EST: Cup Series Practice

Kurt Busch's driver odds for the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Kurt Busch, last year's winner of the Quacker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia, is a driver that goes well at the 1.5 mile-long oval. Busch's last race in Phoenix proved to be a great morale booster for him and his team as he drove his #45 Toyota to fifth place.

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch Final stop of the west coast swing treated us well. Thanks to @QuikTrip for riding with us! Final stop of the west coast swing treated us well. Thanks to @QuikTrip for riding with us! https://t.co/Uvl7w1Ng6m

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion sits towards the lower half of the odds table with a +3500 chance of winning. Catch Busch and the rest of the grid race in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 this Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 03:00 pm EST.

