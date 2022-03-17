×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Practice schedule and timings for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney in the #12 BodyArmor Ford leads Kyle Larson in the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021 (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Ryan Blaney in the #12 BodyArmor Ford leads Kyle Larson in the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021 (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 17, 2022 07:30 PM IST
News

NASCAR heads to the 1.5 mile-long Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, this Sunday for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. It is the first race since the West Swing Races swept the west coast of America, and promises to be big on excitement.

The oval has been rebuilt over the last few months and sports 28 degrees of banking for drivers to get to grips with after the relatively flat-surfaced Pheonix Raceway. The changes include smoother entry onto the front stretch, added runoff space, 320 feet of new outside wall, and a SAFER barrier. All these changes were made with feedback received from tire tests as well as with the motive of improving the safety and quality of racing.

"It's a Beaut Clark!"Grab your tickets to the #FOHQT500 @NASCAR Weekend with Next Gen cars, 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙀𝙋𝙀𝙍 𝘽𝘼𝙉𝙆𝙎, and 𝘛𝘏𝘙𝘐𝘓𝘓𝘐𝘕𝘎 𝘙𝘈𝘊𝘐𝘕𝘎 at the 𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐍𝐄𝐖 AMS!🎟: bit.ly/FOHQT500#FOHQT500 | #Fr8208 | #Nalley250 https://t.co/JYohUY4GPB

Practice Schedule and timings for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The practice schedule for the upcoming weekend in Atlanta, Georgia is as follows:

Friday, March 18, 2022:

03:05 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Practice

04:05 pm EST: Xfinity Series Practice

05:05 pm EST: Cup Series Practice

Kurt Busch's driver odds for the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Kurt Busch, last year's winner of the Quacker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia, is a driver that goes well at the 1.5 mile-long oval. Busch's last race in Phoenix proved to be a great morale booster for him and his team as he drove his #45 Toyota to fifth place.

Final stop of the west coast swing treated us well. Thanks to @QuikTrip for riding with us! https://t.co/Uvl7w1Ng6m
Also Read Article Continues below

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion sits towards the lower half of the odds table with a +3500 chance of winning. Catch Busch and the rest of the grid race in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 this Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 03:00 pm EST.

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी