×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: What does the points table look like after Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway?

Chase Briscoe in the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford, leads the field before going on to take victory during the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Chase Briscoe in the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford, leads the field before going on to take victory during the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 14 Mar 2022
News

Chase Briscoe rounded up his first NASCAR Cup Series career victory at the Pheonix Raceway this Sunday at Ruoff Mortgage 500. This weekend marks the end of the West Swing races in the 2022 calendar as NASCAR prepares to head to Atlanta next weekend.

The driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang was elated with the result after last week's disappointing crash at Pennzoil 500. Briscoe took to Twitter to express his feelings and wrote:

Are you kidding me?!?!
Are you kidding me?!?! https://t.co/bEv8au7sKu

Ryan Blaney, after clinching pole in qualifying, was left wanting for more as he was unable to translate the front row start into a top-three finish on Sunday and finished fourth. Meanwhile, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a weekend to forget. He was relegated to the back of the grid in qualifying after a steering issue on Saturday and was unable to complete the race on Sunday due to further mechanical issues.

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 points table after Ruoff Mortgage 500

The table is set after Sunday's race at the Pheonix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Joey Logano jumps to the top after finishing 8th in the race. Last week's chart-topper and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson dropped to 4th after a weekend to forget in Arizona.

Kyle Busch remains the highest Toyota driver in the standings in second place with Kurt Busch down in twelfth.

The full points table after Ruoff Mortgage 500 is as follows:

PositionDriverPointsWins
1 Joey Logano1360
2 Kyle Busch1320
3Chase Elliott1310
4Kyle Larson1261
5Chase Briscoe1261
6Aric Almirola1220
7Ryan Blaney1180
8Austin Cindric1161
9Tyler Reddick1140
10Kevin Harvick1110
11Alex Bowman1091
12Kurt Busch1090
13Martin Truex Jr. 1090
14Ross Chastain1010
15William Byron980
16Austin Dillon970
17Bubba Wallace Jr.930
18Brad Keselowski910
19Erik Jones860
20Ty Dillon850
21Chris Buescher830
22Daniel Suarez810
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.780
24Cole Custer730
25Justin Haley680
26Michael McDowell650
27Denny Hamlin620
28Todd Gilliland620
29Corey LaJoie550
30Christopher Bell540
31Harrison Burton420
32Cody Ware420
33BJ McLeod380
34David Ragan290
35Garrett Smithley280
36Jacques Villeneuve150
37Greg Biffle40
Also Read Article Continues below

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 on the newly reprofiled track. The alterations made are predominantly due to tire test feedback. These include a 'softened' turn entry out of turn 4. No changes have been made to the front stretch or its width.

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी