NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: What does the points table look like after Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway?

Chase Briscoe rounded up his first NASCAR Cup Series career victory at the Pheonix Raceway this Sunday at Ruoff Mortgage 500. This weekend marks the end of the West Swing races in the 2022 calendar as NASCAR prepares to head to Atlanta next weekend.
The driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang was elated with the result after last week's disappointing crash at Pennzoil 500. Briscoe took to Twitter to express his feelings and wrote:
Are you kidding me?!?!
Ryan Blaney, after clinching pole in qualifying, was left wanting for more as he was unable to translate the front row start into a top-three finish on Sunday and finished fourth. Meanwhile, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a weekend to forget. He was relegated to the back of the grid in qualifying after a steering issue on Saturday and was unable to complete the race on Sunday due to further mechanical issues.
NASCAR Cup Series 2022 points table after Ruoff Mortgage 500
The table is set after Sunday's race at the Pheonix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Joey Logano jumps to the top after finishing 8th in the race. Last week's chart-topper and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson dropped to 4th after a weekend to forget in Arizona.
Kyle Busch remains the highest Toyota driver in the standings in second place with Kurt Busch down in twelfth.
The full points table after Ruoff Mortgage 500 is as follows:
NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 on the newly reprofiled track. The alterations made are predominantly due to tire test feedback. These include a 'softened' turn entry out of turn 4. No changes have been made to the front stretch or its width.