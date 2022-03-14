NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: What does the points table look like after Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway?

Chase Briscoe rounded up his first NASCAR Cup Series career victory at the Pheonix Raceway this Sunday at Ruoff Mortgage 500. This weekend marks the end of the West Swing races in the 2022 calendar as NASCAR prepares to head to Atlanta next weekend.

The driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang was elated with the result after last week's disappointing crash at Pennzoil 500. Briscoe took to Twitter to express his feelings and wrote:

Are you kidding me?!?!

Ryan Blaney, after clinching pole in qualifying, was left wanting for more as he was unable to translate the front row start into a top-three finish on Sunday and finished fourth. Meanwhile, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a weekend to forget. He was relegated to the back of the grid in qualifying after a steering issue on Saturday and was unable to complete the race on Sunday due to further mechanical issues.

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 points table after Ruoff Mortgage 500

The table is set after Sunday's race at the Pheonix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Joey Logano jumps to the top after finishing 8th in the race. Last week's chart-topper and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson dropped to 4th after a weekend to forget in Arizona.

Kyle Busch remains the highest Toyota driver in the standings in second place with Kurt Busch down in twelfth.

The full points table after Ruoff Mortgage 500 is as follows:

Position Driver Points Wins 1 Joey Logano 136 0 2 Kyle Busch 132 0 3 Chase Elliott 131 0 4 Kyle Larson 126 1 5 Chase Briscoe 126 1 6 Aric Almirola 122 0 7 Ryan Blaney 118 0 8 Austin Cindric 116 1 9 Tyler Reddick 114 0 10 Kevin Harvick 111 0 11 Alex Bowman 109 1 12 Kurt Busch 109 0 13 Martin Truex Jr. 109 0 14 Ross Chastain 101 0 15 William Byron 98 0 16 Austin Dillon 97 0 17 Bubba Wallace Jr. 93 0 18 Brad Keselowski 91 0 19 Erik Jones 86 0 20 Ty Dillon 85 0 21 Chris Buescher 83 0 22 Daniel Suarez 81 0 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 78 0 24 Cole Custer 73 0 25 Justin Haley 68 0 26 Michael McDowell 65 0 27 Denny Hamlin 62 0 28 Todd Gilliland 62 0 29 Corey LaJoie 55 0 30 Christopher Bell 54 0 31 Harrison Burton 42 0 32 Cody Ware 42 0 33 BJ McLeod 38 0 34 David Ragan 29 0 35 Garrett Smithley 28 0 36 Jacques Villeneuve 15 0 37 Greg Biffle 4 0

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 on the newly reprofiled track. The alterations made are predominantly due to tire test feedback. These include a 'softened' turn entry out of turn 4. No changes have been made to the front stretch or its width.

