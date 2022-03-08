"Bouncing really really bad" - Chase Briscoe talks about crash at NASCAR Pennzoil 400

Chase Briscoe's outing at the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, came to an abrupt end when the 27-year-old spun and crashed on lap 92.

He took to Twitter to express his feelings about the race:

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 🏻 Unfortunate ending, had another really fast car. Super proud and thankful of all the effort @StewartHaasRcng is putting in. Our time is coming, I can feel it. Unfortunate ending, had another really fast car. Super proud and thankful of all the effort @StewartHaasRcng is putting in. Our time is coming, I can feel it. 💪🏻

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver qualified in fourth place and was set for a good race on Sunday.

The entire effort came undone as Briscoe went loose and tagged Daniel Suarez after struggling on old tires from not having pitted earlier. In a post-race interview, he talked about what happened and said:

"We were running really good and then the 34 stayed out that one time on tires and kind of just messed us up. We lost a lot of track position and then he got loose and I was so sideways. I came across and got the 99."

The driver tried to continue the race, but could not due to sustained damage. He went on to express his disappointment, and added:

"I don’t know if that damaged it or what, but I would say the last 5-10 laps before I finally spun out the rear was bouncing really really bad and I think it broke something or the tire went down. I don’t know. I just went in the corner and the thing spun out. It's just really unfortunate."

Briscoe aims to recover from a disappointing result in Las Vegas in the next race.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver injured in last lap crash

Spencer Boyd was involved in a crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Victorious Voice 200 that left the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver hospitalized. There was not much information about the incident at first.

However, Bob Pockrass on Twitter came through with positive news, and said:

"Spencer Boyd says he dislocated his shoulder and will go get x-rays following his last-lap wreck at Las Vegas. Says he should be good for Atlanta."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Spencer Boyd says he dislocated his shoulder and will go get x-rays following his last-lap wreck at Las Vegas. Says he should be good for Atlanta. Spencer Boyd says he dislocated his shoulder and will go get x-rays following his last-lap wreck at Las Vegas. Says he should be good for Atlanta. https://t.co/6yxTHM0RSC

The injured driver later revealed that someone got into the right-rear of his truck and pushed him into the dirt. He tried to avoid a crash before hitting the inside wall. Boyd also took a moment to appreciate the safety advancements that NASCAR has implemented over the years.

