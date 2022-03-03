NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Qualifying schedule and timings for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series green flag for the Pennzoil 400 2022 season will be dropping three days from now. The event will be held at the 1.5-mile-long D-shaped oval track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The event, which will mark the third race of the 2022 season and the fourth race of the Next-Gen car, is scheduled to commence on Sunday, March 6, at 3:30 pm ET.

According to the new rules, the Cup Series practice session will comprise only one group and not two. The practice session will run for 35 minutes, giving drivers additional time on the tracks, in comparison to previous races.

Pennzoil 400 Qualifying Schedule

Here is the qualifying schedule for Pennzoil 400:

Saturday, March 5, 2022

1:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400 Cup Series Practice session (35-minutes-long) (FS2)

2:15 pm ET: Pennzoil 400 Cup Series Qualifying Race (FS1)

After the Cup Series qualifying race, Xfinity Series will take over the tracks for the Alsco Uniform 300 at 4:30 pm ET, and FOX 1 will be covering the whole event. From there, the Cup Series will hit Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the most anticipated race, Pennzoil 400, on Sunday, March 6, at 3:30 pm ET.

NASCAR Cup Series preparation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas fans will have three days to enjoy the company of highly reputable racing cars and races from the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and Cup Series.

Before any race, NASCAR always followed a set culture in preparation for the events. One of the main processes of preparing for a race is practice and single-car qualifying, which determines the line-up of the main events.

As per the rulebook this season, on most oval tracks, cars will be split into two groups. Each group will have 15 minutes of practice sessions before proceeding to the qualifying race. The procedure worked perfectly in the recently concluded Wise Power 400, however, with Pennzoil 400 things will be slightly different from what we saw in Fontana.

After the practice session, the normal single-car qualifying rule will be followed, where the cars will be divided into two groups following the order of odds and even numbers. After the first round, the fastest five cars in each group will earn another round to compete for the pole. Both the practice and qualifying races will kick off on Saturday, March 5.

