NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Race schedule and timings for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR season is up and running with the third race on the calendar to be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Pennzoil 400 is set to take place this Sunday with fans itching for more action after a thrilling race last weekend.

Drivers will be headed to the 1.5-mile oval for the 29th time in its history. Kyle Larson, the winner of the WISE Power 400 and reigning Cup Series champion, will be looking to continue his momentum from last weekend. Joey Logano and Team Penske will also be pushing hard for a third win for the driver and team at the Las Vegas tri-oval.

Race schedule and timings for Pennzoil 400

Here is the complete race schedule for the upcoming races this weekend:

Friday, March 4, 2022:

06:00 PM ET: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts Race (Stages 30/60/134 laps, 201 miles)

Saturday, March 5, 2022:

01:30 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 300 Race

Sunday, March 6, 2022

12:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Tyler Reddick to flaunt new paint as NASCAR heads to Sin City

Tyler Reddick is all set to mix things up in Las Vegas this weekend and shake off his disheartening finish in Fontana. The Richard Childress Racing driver is going to sport a new paint scheme on his car for the Pennzoil 400.

In a tweet posted by the team's official handle, the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 can be seen draped in black with gold accents for various elements such as the car number. The black and gold theme comes courtesy of BetMGM, a sports betting and entertainment company.

