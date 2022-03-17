NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Qualifying schedule and timings for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

This Sunday is set to be a thriller for race fans as NASCAR heads to Atlanta for the Folds of Honors QuikTrip 500. The weekend kicks off at the Hampton, Georgia track for the first of two visits to the venue this year.

The reprofiled track looks to improve the safety and quality of racing over the weekend. More runoff for drivers to take in case of trouble and softer entry on the front stretch means average speeds should be marginally higher. SAFER barriers have also been added to wherever deemed necessary.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Atlanta Motor Speedway Brandon Hutchison gave his views on the 'next-gen' track and said:

“The excitement and the unknown surrounding the upgraded and enhanced all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway has been unrivaled.”

Hutchison also mentioned that since the rebuilt track was completed, feedback was taken from drivers to further fine-tune the track. The 1.5 mile-long oval also sports a brand new layer of asphalt this year with a fresh re-pave of the racing surface.

Qualifying schedule and timings for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The schedule for Saturday's qualifying session for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is as follows:

Saturday, March 19, 2022:

10:30 am EST: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

11:30 am EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying

12:30 pm EST: Cup Series Qualifying

Brad Keselowski's driver odds for NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, this weekend, where Brad Keselowski is one of the 36 drivers who will be seen on the grid. West Swing Races were not kind to the driver as he was unable to get into the top-20 at any of the events.

Brad Keselowski @keselowski The west coast wasn’t easy on us…



Ready to get back east, we’ve got work to do and we won’t stop until we get to the top. See you in Atlanta. The west coast wasn’t easy on us… Ready to get back east, we’ve got work to do and we won’t stop until we get to the top. See you in Atlanta. https://t.co/8ElADYMUwf

Keselowski currently has a +2000 odds of winning at the Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500. The 2012 Cup Series and 2010 Xfinity Series champion will be looking to redeem himself and his crew with good results this weekend.

Edited by Anurag C