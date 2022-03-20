NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tops lone practice session for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers got their first experience of the renovated Atlanta Motor Speedway during Saturday’s practice session.

JTG Daugherty Racing team driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. secured the top spot with a fastest lap speed of 186.616 mph in 29.708 seconds. He was just a hair quicker than Kyle Busch, who clocked in at 186.391 mph.

Dustin Albino (el-bee-no) @DustinAlbino



Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton and Joey Logano are the top five.



Fun practice. Interested to see how it plays out tomorrow (and for trucks and Xfinity today).



#NASCAR Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the way in Cup practice.Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton and Joey Logano are the top five.Fun practice. Interested to see how it plays out tomorrow (and for trucks and Xfinity today). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the way in Cup practice. Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton and Joey Logano are the top five. Fun practice. Interested to see how it plays out tomorrow (and for trucks and Xfinity today). #NASCAR

Meanwhile, Stenhouse and Busch were followed by Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Cody Ware in the top 10.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ricky Stenhouse Jr. thinks there is a possibility why the race Sunday could have fewer wrecks than normally at a Daytona or Talladega. Here’s why: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. thinks there is a possibility why the race Sunday could have fewer wrecks than normally at a Daytona or Talladega. Here’s why: https://t.co/K1LbRzpZxt

The Cup drivers had their qualifying session washed out due to inclement weather. So, last weekend’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe will start on the front row for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Stenhouse, who was fastest in race practice, stands 28th on the starting grid.

According to Speedsport, speaking about the expectation for Sunday’s race, Stenhouse said:

"It's going to be a battle; I think the speeds for me. I didn't think they were going to be as fast as what they were as far as single speed there in the draft.... When you get out in front, you're going to be able to control the lanes a little bit easier than like a Daytona or Talladega. Because Daytona is easier to control lanes than Talladega because it's so much more narrow and then you take it another step further here on how long the racetrack is compared to Daytona."

2022 NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 practice result list

Here is the practice result for the 37 cars that will take part in the NASCAR Cup series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 29.708 #18 Kyle Bush - 29.744 #20 Christopher Bell - 29.755 #21 Harrison Burton - 29.787 #22 Joey Logano - 29.823 #34 Michael McDowell - 29.828 #31 Justin Haley - 29.830 #11 Denny Hamlin - 29.836 #19 Martin Truex Jr. - 29.873 #51 Cody Ware - 29.878 #9 Chase Elliott - 29.882 #8 Tyler Reddick - 29.885 #99 Daniel Suarez - 29.910 #43 Erik Jones - 29.919 #15 David Ragan 29.926 #2 Austin Cindric - 29.946 #42 Ty Dillon - 29.976 #41 Cole Custer - 30.005 #1 Ross Chastain - 30.008 #23 Bubba Wallace - 30.019 #7 Corey Lajoie - 30.029 #10 Aric Almirola - 30.030 #5 Kyle Larson - 30.036 #77 Josh Bilicki - 30.040 #12 Ryan Blaney - 30.058 #14 Chase Briscoe - 30.076 #24 William Byron - 30.143 #17 Chris Buescher - 30.154 #38 Todd Gilliland - 30.161 #4 Kevin Harvick - 30.192 #3 Austin Dillon - 30.194 #45 Kurt Busch - 30.195 #16 Noah Gragson - 30.199 #6 Brad Keselowski - 30.222 #48 Alex Bowman - 30.242 #44 Greg Biffle - 30.804 #78 B.J. McLeod - 31.805

NASCAR coverage will be live on FOX and MRN at 3 pm EST on Sunday, March 20.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia