NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Weather forecast for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the American East Coast this weekend to kick off the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Drivers and teams will go from the harsh conditions of the Arizona desert to the newly reprofiled track in Hampton, Georgia for a chance to visit Victory Lane.

Atlanta Motor Speedway @amsupdates



We are so proud of our new track and the new racing that will take place this weekend. Check out all the changes made below!



: bit.ly/37hyfPJ NEWS | NEXT GENERATION AMS DEBUTS DURING FOLDS OF HONOR QUIKTRIP 500 WEEKENDWe are so proud of our new track and the new racing that will take place this weekend. Check out all the changes made below! NEWS | NEXT GENERATION AMS DEBUTS DURING FOLDS OF HONOR QUIKTRIP 500 WEEKENDWe are so proud of our new track and the new racing that will take place this weekend. Check out all the changes made below!📰: bit.ly/37hyfPJ https://t.co/F2TKg2PpAB

The changes were primarily dictated by feedback received from tire testing, while also looking to improve the overall safety of the 28-degree banked oval. These changes bring several unknowns for teams and drivers alike, which will spice things up over the weekend.

Dubbed the most patriotic race on the calendar due to title sponsor Folds of Honor, Atlanta has the potential to be an instant fan favorite. Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization that helps families of fallen and disabled ex-service personnel from the American Armed Forces.

Weather forecast for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Sunday, March 20, 2022: Plenty of sunshine with a high of 19°F and a low of 3°F. Probability of precipitation is at 0%.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has seen occasional rain over the years, but this year's forecast does not indicate any downpours for the race day on Sunday. NASCAR, in the interest of safety, does not allow any races to start or continue in rainy conditions on oval tracks.

Greg Biffle reveals new livery ahead of NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Greg Biffle of the NY Racing Team has revealed a new livery ahead of this Sunday's race in Atlanta. HBCU Stillman College will make their Cup Series debut on the #44 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Jonathan Skinner @jskinnertv Shoutout to local HBCU Stillman College!



They're making their NASCAR debut at the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.



The car will be driven by Greg Biffle of NY Racing Team. The team is owned by African American entrepreneur John Cohen. Shoutout to local HBCU Stillman College!They're making their NASCAR debut at the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. The car will be driven by Greg Biffle of NY Racing Team. The team is owned by African American entrepreneur John Cohen. https://t.co/ANUaoid9dO

Greg Biffle and the NY Racing Team have not had their best results in the 2022 season so far, but they are confident heading into the weekend in Atlanta.

Edited by Anurag C