NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Full entry list for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR is all set to make it to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the first road course race of the 2022 season. The EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix is the sixth race on the calendar, taking place on March 27 at 3:30 pm EST.

The Circuit of the Americas is one of the country's premier racing venues, which hosts all motorsport genres from F1 to MotoGP. The FIA grade-1 track consists of 19 turns with a total length of 3.4 miles. This will be the second year the track hosts a NASCAR race. Chase Elliott claimed victory on the track in 2021 for Hendrick Motorsports.

Notable motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed 39 Cup Series entries on his Twitter handle, writing:

"39 Cup entries including Lally, Said, Grala and Hezemans."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 39 Cup entries including Lally, Said, Grala and Hezemans. 39 Cup entries including Lally, Said, Grala and Hezemans. https://t.co/4BTKrdN9Ai

After last Sunday's tumultuous Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, many drivers will be looking to score good points at the track in Austin, Texas.

NASCAR 2022 EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix full entry list

The full entry list for the upcoming race at the Circuit of the Americas is as follows:

#1 Ross Chastain #2 Austin Cindric #3 Austin Dillon #4 Kevin Harvick #5 Kyle Larson #6 Brad Keselowski #7 Corie LaJoie #8 Tyler Reddick #9 Chase Elliott #10 Aric Almirola #11 Denny Hamlin #12 Ryan Blaney #14 Chase Briscoe #15 Joey Hand #16 A.J. Allmendinger #17 Chris Buescher #18 Kyle Busch #19 Martin Truex jr. #20 Christopher Bell #21 Harrison Burton #22 Joey Logano #23 Bubba Wallace Jr. #24 William Byron #27 Loris Hezemans #31 Justin Haley #34 Michael McDowell #38 Todd Gilliland #41 Cole Custer #42 Ty Dillon #43 Erik Jones #45 Kurt Busch #48 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 Alex Bowman #50 Kaz Grala #51 Cody Ware #66 Boris Said #77 Josh Bilicki #78 Andy Lally #99 Daniel Suarez

Edited by Anurag C