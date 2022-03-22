×
NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Full entry list for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

Tyler Reddick during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in 2021 (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 22, 2022 10:43 PM IST
News

NASCAR is all set to make it to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the first road course race of the 2022 season. The EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix is the sixth race on the calendar, taking place on March 27 at 3:30 pm EST.

🚨 RAWE. CEEK. 🚨It is officially time for @COTA! https://t.co/P9XyRwxrc4

The Circuit of the Americas is one of the country's premier racing venues, which hosts all motorsport genres from F1 to MotoGP. The FIA grade-1 track consists of 19 turns with a total length of 3.4 miles. This will be the second year the track hosts a NASCAR race. Chase Elliott claimed victory on the track in 2021 for Hendrick Motorsports.

Notable motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed 39 Cup Series entries on his Twitter handle, writing:

"39 Cup entries including Lally, Said, Grala and Hezemans."
39 Cup entries including Lally, Said, Grala and Hezemans. https://t.co/4BTKrdN9Ai

After last Sunday's tumultuous Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, many drivers will be looking to score good points at the track in Austin, Texas.

NASCAR 2022 EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix full entry list

The full entry list for the upcoming race at the Circuit of the Americas is as follows:

  1. #1 Ross Chastain
  2. #2 Austin Cindric
  3. #3 Austin Dillon
  4. #4 Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 Kyle Larson
  6. #6 Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 Corie LaJoie
  8. #8 Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 Chase Elliott
  10. #10 Aric Almirola
  11. #11 Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 Joey Hand
  15. #16 A.J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 Chris Buescher
  17. #18 Kyle Busch
  18. #19 Martin Truex jr.
  19. #20 Christopher Bell
  20. #21 Harrison Burton
  21. #22 Joey Logano
  22. #23 Bubba Wallace Jr.
  23. #24 William Byron
  24. #27 Loris Hezemans
  25. #31 Justin Haley
  26. #34 Michael McDowell
  27. #38 Todd Gilliland
  28. #41 Cole Custer
  29. #42 Ty Dillon
  30. #43 Erik Jones
  31. #45 Kurt Busch
  32. #48 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 Alex Bowman
  34. #50 Kaz Grala
  35. #51 Cody Ware
  36. #66 Boris Said
  37. #77 Josh Bilicki
  38. #78 Andy Lally
  39. #99 Daniel Suarez

