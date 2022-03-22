NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Full weekend schedule for Circuit of the Americas

The first road course action of 2022 is almost here as NASCAR heads to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. The country's premier motorsport venue hosts NASCAR for the second time since its debut on the calendar in 2021.
Expect the race to be a thriller as it is the first time drivers will drive the Next Gen cars door-to-door and bumper-to-bumper on a road course. Expect aggressive moves on track as well as drivers look to make up for the points lost last weekend in Atlanta. A rule change that allows teams free tire choice in changeable conditions can also spice things up if rain decides to fall on race day.
2022 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix full weekend schedule
The full schedule for the entire weekend in Austin, Texas is as follows:
Friday, March 25, 2022
03:00 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Practice
03:30 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying
05:00 pm EST: Xfinity Series Practice
05:30 pm EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Saturday, March 26, 2022
10:00 am EST: Cup Series Practice
11:00 am EST: Cup Series Qualifying
01:00 pm EST: XPEL 225
04:30 pm EST: Pit Boss 250
Sunday, March 27, 2022
03:30 pm EST: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Joe Gibbs Racing reveals new livery for Kyle Busch's #18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing has revealed a new livery for their #18 Toyota Camry driven by Kyle Busch ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. Skittles, a multi-colored candy brand owned by multi-national confectioner Mars Inc., is the title sponsor for the car this weekend.
Kurt Busch will be driving the car this Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas at 03:30 pm EST.