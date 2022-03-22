NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Full weekend schedule for Circuit of the Americas

The first road course action of 2022 is almost here as NASCAR heads to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. The country's premier motorsport venue hosts NASCAR for the second time since its debut on the calendar in 2021.

Expect the race to be a thriller as it is the first time drivers will drive the Next Gen cars door-to-door and bumper-to-bumper on a road course. Expect aggressive moves on track as well as drivers look to make up for the points lost last weekend in Atlanta. A rule change that allows teams free tire choice in changeable conditions can also spice things up if rain decides to fall on race day.

2022 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix full weekend schedule

The full schedule for the entire weekend in Austin, Texas is as follows:

Friday, March 25, 2022

03:00 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Practice

03:30 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

05:00 pm EST: Xfinity Series Practice

05:30 pm EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, March 26, 2022

10:00 am EST: Cup Series Practice

11:00 am EST: Cup Series Qualifying

01:00 pm EST: XPEL 225

04:30 pm EST: Pit Boss 250

Sunday, March 27, 2022

03:30 pm EST: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals new livery for Kyle Busch's #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing has revealed a new livery for their #18 Toyota Camry driven by Kyle Busch ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. Skittles, a multi-colored candy brand owned by multi-national confectioner Mars Inc., is the title sponsor for the car this weekend.

Kurt Busch will be driving the car this Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas at 03:30 pm EST.

Edited by Anurag C