NASCAR updates wet weather tire change rule after washout at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Track Drying Team works to dry the track during a rain delay in the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 19, 2022 10:30 PM IST
News

NASCAR is on a roll in terms of adapting to a new era and a newer generation of fans. The highest echelon in stock car racing in the world announced the biggest change in regulations in the sport's history for its 2022 season.

Keeping this trend in line, NASCAR officials came up with an announcement this week that involves the usage of rain/wet weather tires.

The rule that stated that every team had to use wet weather tires once the officials declared 'damp' conditions on road courses has been scrapped.

This effectively means that teams are free to choose any tires, no matter what the conditions are on track. With this newfound freedom of choice, drivers and teams can have great strategic battles on track during mixed conditions.

Notable motor sports journalist Bob Pockrass took to Twitter to share the official news and said:

"It is now up to teams when to use wet tires if NASCAR declares the track wet during road-course events. There will be no more “damp” declaration prior to race and no more mandate of rain tires."
It is now up to teams when to use wet tires if NASCAR declares the track wet during road-course events. There will be no more “damp” declaration prior to race and no more mandate of rain tires. https://t.co/0S4BhXSjZL

The rule change is most certainly set to promote more emphasis on tactical strategy by the teams and could stir up some surprise winners in mixed conditions.

Full driver line-up for the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway is almost here. With a last-minute change in practice and qualifying formats for this weekend's race at the oval, teams and drivers will be on their toes.

Rainy conditions postponed practice and have led to the cancelation of qualifying.

The full list of drivers that will participate in the race on Sunday are as follows:

  1. #14 CHASE BRISCOE
  2. #12 RYAN BLANEY
  3. #22 JOEY LOGANO
  4. #18 KYLE BUSCH
  5. #8 TYLER REDDICK
  6. #9 CHASE ELLIOTT
  7. #1 ROSS CHASTAIN
  8. #4 KEVIN HARVICK
  9. #45 KIRT BUSCH
  10. #10 ARIC ALMIROLA
  11. #48 ALEX BOWMAN
  12. #24 WILLIAM BYRON
  13. #99 DANIEL SUAREZ
  14. #17 CHRIS BUESCHER
  15. #11 DENNY HAMLIN
  16. #2 AUSTIN CINDRIC
  17. #AUSTIN DILLON
  18. #42 TY DILLON
  19. #23 BUBBA WALLACE JR.
  20. #41 COLE CUSTER
  21. #5 KYLE LARSON
  22. #31 JUSTIN HALEY
  23. 43 ERIK JONES
  24. #6 BRAD KESELOWSKI
  25. #38 TODD GILLILAND
  26. #19 MARTIN TRUEX JR.
  27. #20 CHRISTOPHER BELL
  28. #47 RICKY STENHOUSE JR.
  29. #34 MICHAEL MCDOWELL
  30. #16 NOAH GRAGSON
  31. #21 HARRISON BURTON
  32. #51 CODY WARE
  33. #7 CORY LAJOIE
  34. #78 BJ MCLEOD
  35. #15 DAVID RAGAN
  36. #77 JOSH BILLICKI
  37. #44 GREG BIFFLE

