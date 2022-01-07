NASCAR to reportedly outline new rules regarding sponsorships next week

The 2022 NASCAR season is just weeks away from its first green flag and the introduction of the "Next Gen" cars. Before the excitement and high-speed action starts, however, it seems NASCAR plans to introduce new rules regarding sponsorships and paint schemes.

Following the LGBcoin sponsorship fiasco, the stock car company is set to lay down the law in an attempt to keep politics out of the sport.

Regarding the "Let's Go Brandon" chant that was born out of an expletive political one, NASCAR President Steve Phelps said:

“I think unfortunately it speaks to the state of where we are as a country. We do not want to associate ourselves with politics, the left or the right. We obviously have and we’ve always had, as a sport, tremendous respect for the Office of the President no matter who is sitting.”

The process of sponsorship and paint scheme approval will also be at the front and center of the new rules. After further controversy between NASCAR and Brandon Brown's team surfaced in a series of emails, it seems the motorsports company realizes they have work to do to be more transparent.

NASCAR to open 2022 season at historic Los Angeles Coliseum

The first green flag of the 2022 season will be waved for the Busch Light Clash at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 6th.

The world-famous Coliseum has hosted the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympic Games, the first NFL Super Bowl as well as Super Bowl VII. The latter boasts the largest attendance for a baseball game, until Super Bowl XI. The venue has seen various political events as well as many music concerts, and will now add motor racing to its already impressive resume.

The event will consist of four heat races of 25 laps each on the preceding Saturday. The top four drivers of each race advance to the Clash. There will then be two last-chance qualifiers of 50 laps each, where the top three drivers of each race will advance to the main event. A total of 23 drivers will compete in the main event of 150 laps on Sunday to be the first winner of the Clash at the temporary quarter-mile asphalt track.

