NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix.
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix.
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 24, 2022 02:05 AM IST
The first road course of the 2022 NASCAR season kicks off with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

The race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 27th, at the Grade 1 FIA-specification 3.4-mile-long. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will be aired live on FOX and PRN.

Before every NASCAR race, a qualifying session is conducted to determine the starting grid for the main event. The cars are positioned on the grid according to their best finishing time in the qualifying session.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open the racing weekend on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST on FS1.

The practice session will be followed by a qualifying session on the same day at 11 a.m. EST.

NASCAR fans, we’re ready for you!#NASCARatCOTA #EchoParkGP https://t.co/aLuIQ2yh7D

Like Phoenix and Las Vegas, the practice session is scheduled for 15 minutes for each group.

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, single-lap qualifying for the 39-drivers will be divided into two groups. The fastest five cars from each group will qualify for the second round to battle for the pole.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass highlighted the qualifying order at Circuit of the Americas, stating that:

“Qualifying groups for COTA. Each group gets 15 minutes then top-5 from each group to final 10-minute round (all series). All cars make Cup (40 max) then 38 for Xfinity and 36 for trucks.”
Qualifying groups for COTA. Each group gets 15 minutes then top-5 from each group to final 10-minute round (all series). All cars make Cup (40 max) then 38 for Xfinity and 36 for trucks. https://t.co/fzBCEElEXi

Hendrick Motorsports' driver Chase Elliott won the inaugural Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and will be looking to defend his title.

The action-packed weekend also includes the Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 at 1 p.m. CST and Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 26th.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

The qualifying order for Sunday’s Cup Series race will be as follows:

Position

Car No

Driver

Metric Score

Group

1

50

*Kaz Grala

40.300

A

2

16

AJ Allmendinger

34.400

A

3

41

Cole Custer

31.850

A

4

15

Joey Hand

31.050

A

5

11

Denny Hamlin

29.350

A

6

38

Todd Gilliland 

29.150

A

7

51

Cody Ware

27.400

A

8

18

Kyle Busch

25.450

A

9

2

Austin Cindric

23.600

A

10

5

Kyle Larson

22.800

A

11

4

Kevin Harvick

19.150

A

12

23

Bubba Wallace Jr.

16.100

A

13

6

Brad Keselowski

14.600

A

14

31

Justin Haley

13.650

A

15

12

Ryan Blaney

13.000

A

16

14

Chase Briscoe

9.750

A

17

19

Martin Truex Jr.

6.950

A

18

9

Chase Elliott

5.600

A

19

45

Kurt Busch

4.000

A

20

66

*Boris Said

41.350

B

21

27

*Loris Hezemans(i)

39.950

B

22

78

Andy Lally(i)

33.050

B

23

42

Ty Dillon

31.750

B

24

3

Austin Dillon

30.100

B

25

21

Harrison Burton 

29.250

B

26

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28.500

B

27

20

Christopher Bell

26.750

B

28

34

Michael McDowell

24.500

B

29

8

Tyler Reddick

23.450

B

30

77

Josh Bilicki 

22.400

B

31

43

Erik Jones

16.800

B

32

10

Aric Almirola

15.550

B

33

17

Chris Buescher

13.950

B

34

7

Corey LaJoie

13.450

B

35

99

Daniel Suarez

10.450

B

36

48

Alex Bowman

8.450

B

37

22

Joey Logano

5.800

B

38

1

Ross Chastain

5.400

B

39

24

William Byron

3.400

B

Edited by Adam Dickson
