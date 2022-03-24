NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

The first road course of the 2022 NASCAR season kicks off with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

The race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 27th, at the Grade 1 FIA-specification 3.4-mile-long. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will be aired live on FOX and PRN.

Before every NASCAR race, a qualifying session is conducted to determine the starting grid for the main event. The cars are positioned on the grid according to their best finishing time in the qualifying session.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open the racing weekend on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST on FS1.

The practice session will be followed by a qualifying session on the same day at 11 a.m. EST.

Like Phoenix and Las Vegas, the practice session is scheduled for 15 minutes for each group.

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, single-lap qualifying for the 39-drivers will be divided into two groups. The fastest five cars from each group will qualify for the second round to battle for the pole.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass highlighted the qualifying order at Circuit of the Americas, stating that:

“Qualifying groups for COTA. Each group gets 15 minutes then top-5 from each group to final 10-minute round (all series). All cars make Cup (40 max) then 38 for Xfinity and 36 for trucks.”

Hendrick Motorsports' driver Chase Elliott won the inaugural Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and will be looking to defend his title.

The action-packed weekend also includes the Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 at 1 p.m. CST and Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 26th.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

The qualifying order for Sunday’s Cup Series race will be as follows:

Position Car No Driver Metric Score Group 1 50 *Kaz Grala 40.300 A 2 16 AJ Allmendinger 34.400 A 3 41 Cole Custer 31.850 A 4 15 Joey Hand 31.050 A 5 11 Denny Hamlin 29.350 A 6 38 Todd Gilliland 29.150 A 7 51 Cody Ware 27.400 A 8 18 Kyle Busch 25.450 A 9 2 Austin Cindric 23.600 A 10 5 Kyle Larson 22.800 A 11 4 Kevin Harvick 19.150 A 12 23 Bubba Wallace Jr. 16.100 A 13 6 Brad Keselowski 14.600 A 14 31 Justin Haley 13.650 A 15 12 Ryan Blaney 13.000 A 16 14 Chase Briscoe 9.750 A 17 19 Martin Truex Jr. 6.950 A 18 9 Chase Elliott 5.600 A 19 45 Kurt Busch 4.000 A 20 66 *Boris Said 41.350 B 21 27 *Loris Hezemans(i) 39.950 B 22 78 Andy Lally(i) 33.050 B 23 42 Ty Dillon 31.750 B 24 3 Austin Dillon 30.100 B 25 21 Harrison Burton 29.250 B 26 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 28.500 B 27 20 Christopher Bell 26.750 B 28 34 Michael McDowell 24.500 B 29 8 Tyler Reddick 23.450 B 30 77 Josh Bilicki 22.400 B 31 43 Erik Jones 16.800 B 32 10 Aric Almirola 15.550 B 33 17 Chris Buescher 13.950 B 34 7 Corey LaJoie 13.450 B 35 99 Daniel Suarez 10.450 B 36 48 Alex Bowman 8.450 B 37 22 Joey Logano 5.800 B 38 1 Ross Chastain 5.400 B 39 24 William Byron 3.400 B

