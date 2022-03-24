NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Total prize money for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

After five action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR moves to Austin for another thriller, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting as it will be held on the first road course of the 2022 season at the Circuit of the Americas. All the drivers who will take the grid on Sunday will be racing to win on the Grade 1 FIA-specification 3.426-mile-long track.

Along with the motivation of winning the race, there will also be a solid monetary incentive boosting drivers to come out on top.

On Twitter, Motorsports Journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money up for grabs in Austin across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series, stating that:

“Total purses for Circuit of the Americas weekend: Cup--$8,799,709 (includes all $$ paid to charter teams for race, including base amount for showing up plus performance amount based on last three yrs of charter). Xfinity-$1,654,894 Trucks-$725,505.”

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at the Circuit of the Americas?

Since the start of the 2022 season, the Hendrick Motorsports drivers have shown their dominance in the Cup Series.

Heading to Austin, another Hendricks driver, Chase Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race and has top betting odds of +250, according to vegasinsider.com.

The 26-year-old had a 10th place finish at Daytona 500, finished 26th at the WISE Power 400, ninth at the Pennzoil 400, 11th at the Ruoff Mortgage 500, and sixth at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

In the latest release of the Cup Series rankings, Elliott was placed at the top with 171 points. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, who had a rough weekend in Atlanta, slides in just behind Elliott at +300 for Sunday’s race.

They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+1000), Kyle Busch (+1000), Chase Briscoe (+1400), AJ Allmendinger (+1400), Austin Cindric (+1600), and last week’s winner William Byron (+1800).

The NASCAR season is long and there will be more ups and downs as the season moves ahead. The 2022 Cup Series will add some exciting chapters to the sport's history.

