NASCAR 2022 at Austin: WWE's "The Undertaker" to drive Pace Car on Sunday for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR has announced that WWE legend The Undertaker will drive the pace car at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 27. The WWE superstar retired from wrestling at Survivor Series in 2020. He will take on the role of the Honorary Pace Car Driver for Sunday’s race while taking the field with the green flag.

Mark William Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, is a multi-time WWE and Heavyweight Champion. He holds the record of winning 21 consecutive WrestleMania titles. The 2007 Royal Rumble winner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next week.

On Twitter, NASCAR at COTA's official account shared the news by stating that:

“NEWS | @WWE legend The @undertaker to drive pace car at Sunday’s @EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix! : https://bit.ly/3DeaS5F #EchoParkGP #NASCARatCOTA”

In a news release, The Undertaker said that he is honored to be leading the Honorary Pace Car in the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas. He also brought up WrestleMania as it is scheduled for next month. Expressing his excitement, The Undertaker said:

“I am honored to be the Honorary Pace Car driver at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin. It’s a big week for Texas with WrestleMania in Dallas on April 2 and April 3, and I am excited to kick it off at Circuit of The Americas.”

NASCAR’s first road course race of 2022 season at Circuit of the Americas

Just a few hours remain to start the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The action will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm EST. The Circuit of the Americas will host the second race in the series' history and is the first road course race of the 2022 season.

The Circuit of the Americas features 20 turns and 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course, with each corner designed to resemble sections of famous tracks around the world. It opened in 2012 and since then has been hosting all motorsports from F1 to MotoGP.

Edited by Anurag C