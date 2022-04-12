NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Full entry list for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR is all set to go live at Bristol Motor Speedway this coming weekend for the Food City Dirt Race.
Introduced in 2021, the loose surface at the 0.5-mile-long oval track could throw a spanner in the works for drivers and teams alike.
The racing circus comes fresh off a weekend at Martinsville Speedway, another short track where drivers complained of a lack of rubber build-up.
The racing action is set to start at 07:00 pm EST on Sunday, with qualifying for the Cup Series taking place on Saturday at 06:00 pm EST.
The Camping World Truck Series will also be racing on dirt this weekend, with the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt going live on Saturday at 08:00 pm EST.
Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the full driver entry list for the Cup Series, writing:
"36 Cup cars for Bristol dirt. Josh Williams driving the No 78. Gragson in the 16 this week."
See the tweet below:
The inaugural 2021 Food City Dirt Race was won by Joey Logano of Team Penske, who drove his #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang into Victory Lane last year.
It remains to be seen who rises to the occasion this year.
NASCAR 2022 Food City Dirt Race full entry list
A total of thirty-six Cup Series cars will be entering the race on Sunday. They are as follows:
- #1 Ross Chastain
- #2 Austin Cindric
- #3 Austin Dillon
- #4 Kevin Harvick
- #5 Kyle Larson
- #6 Brad Keselowski
- #7 Corey LaJoie
- #8 Tyler Reddick
- #9 Chase Elliott
- #10 Aric Almirola
- #11 Denny Hamlin
- #12 Ryan Blaney
- #14 Chase Briscoe
- #15 JJ Yeley
- #16 Noah Gragson
- #17 Chris Buescher
- #18 Kyle Busch
- #19 Martin Truex Jr.
- #20 Christopher Bell
- #21 Harrison Burton
- #22 Joey Logano
- #23 Bubba Wallace Jr.
- #24 William Byron
- #31 Justin Haley
- #34 Michael McDowell
- #38 Todd Gilliland
- #41 Cole Custer
- #42 Ty Dillon
- #43 Erik Jones
- #45 Kurt Busch
- #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 Alex Bowman
- #51 Cody Ware
- #77 TBA
- #78 Josh Williams
- #99 Daniel Suarez