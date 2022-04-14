NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Practice schedule and timings for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Bristol for some dirt track racing.

Bristol Motor Speedway, the 0.533-mile Tennessee short track, will host the ninth race of the 2022 season, and fans can expect another thrilling weekend.

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be green-flagged on April 17 and will air on FOX and MRN at 7 pm ET.

The 36 drivers will race over 250 laps. They will be aiming for a win while also attempting to grab the lead in the Cup Series points table.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX The Bristol Dirt Race. Easter Sunday on FOX. The Bristol Dirt Race. Easter Sunday on FOX. https://t.co/Q4b3tvlvMp

Compared to other Cup Series practice races, the Bristol practice session will be held twice on Friday, April 15, at 4:05 pm ET and 6:35 pm ET on FS1.

The practice session will be followed by a qualifying session and the main race on Sunday.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX The format for the Bristol Dirt Race. The format for the Bristol Dirt Race. https://t.co/aS5SG4PJMf

Practice schedule and timings for NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here is the practice schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend:

Friday, April 15, 2022

03:05 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series First Practice

04:05 pm EST: Cup Series First Practice

05:35 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice

06:35 pm EST: Cup Series Final Practice

Brief history of Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is one of three short tracks in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The venue is among the most popular tracks because of its distinct features, including extraordinarily steep banking, an all-concrete surface, two pit roads, and stadium-like seating. It was established in 1960 and hosted its first race in 1961.

The 2021 Food City Dirt Race was won by Team Penske driver Joey Logano.

From 1961 to 1992, the race was run on the asphalt surface. It was then run on concrete from 1993 to 2020 after Bristol changed surfaces. It was moved to a dirt layout in 2021.

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held at night-time. It had to be moved from daylight to night-time due to visibility issues that plagued the event in 2021, with sunlight reflecting off the dirt.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh