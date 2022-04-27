NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Qualifying schedule and timings for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Superspeedway

NASCAR heads to Dover for another superspeedway track race of the 2022 season, the DuraMAX Drydene 400.

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 will be held at Dover Motor Superspeedway on Sunday, May 1, and the green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET.

The race will be contested by 36 drivers over 400 laps on the one-mile-long concrete-oval track. This marks the 104th Cup race hosted by Dover Motor Superspeedway in the series’ history.

The venue, nicknamed "The Monster Mile," features 24 degrees of banking at the turn and nine degrees of banking on the straights, causing drivers to face unique challenges on it.

NASCAR conducts qualifying races before every Cup Series event to find the starting grid for Sunday's race. The cars will stand on the grid according to their best finishing time in the qualifying session.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Dover



Fri

1:15-ARCA East p/q

3-FS1-Xfinity p&q

5:30-FloRacing-ARCA East race (125)

6-FS1-NASCAR RaceHub



Sat-FS1

10:30-Cup p&q

12:30-NASCAR RaceDay

1:30-Xfinity race (45-45-110)



Sun-FS1

2-NASCAR RaceDay

3-Cup race (120-130-150)



NWS: 60s, 20% rain DoverFri1:15-ARCA East p/q3-FS1-Xfinity p&q5:30-FloRacing-ARCA East race (125)6-FS1-NASCAR RaceHubSat-FS110:30-Cup p&q12:30-NASCAR RaceDay1:30-Xfinity race (45-45-110)Sun-FS12-NASCAR RaceDay3-Cup race (120-130-150)NWS: 60s, 20% rain

Cup Series qualifying will start at 11:15 am ET on Saturday, April 30, followed by the race on Sunday.

Qualifying schedule and timings for NASCAR at Dover Motor Superspeedway

The schedule for Friday and Saturday’s qualifying session at Dover Motor Superspeedway is as follows:

Friday, April 29, 2022

1:15 pm EST: ARCA Menards Series Practice/ Qualifying

3:30 pm EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, April 30, 2022

11:15 am EST: Cup Series Qualifying

Sunday, May 1, 2022

3:00 pm EST: DuraMAX Drydene 400

Who are the top 5 in the points table after last weekend’s GEICO 500?

Just like in every Cup Series race, after the completion of the same, drivers are awarded with points that help them qualify for the playoffs. There are a lot of changes happening in the points table after every week's race and this game of musical chairs will continue till the playoffs.

Despite not winning any races and having just one top-5, Chase Elliott still sits at the top of the points table with 368 points. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands second with 347 points, zero wins, and four top-five finishes. He finished 11th at Talladega Speedway.

Blaney was followed by two-time winner William Byron with 334 points, Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch with 312 points, and Pennzoil 400 winner Alex Bowman with 309 points completed the top-5.

Edited by Anurag C