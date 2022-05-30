NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 is finally done and dusted. The longest race of the season started at 6:00 p.m. ET and lasted for five hours, thirteen minutes, and eight seconds. It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the No.11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin won his first Coca-Cola 600 and second Cup Series race of the 2022 season. He grabbed the lead in a neck-to-neck battle with his teammate Kyle Busch on the final lap. In a race that was filled with action and double overtime, the 41-year-old crossed the finish line 0.014 seconds ahead of Busch to take the checkered flag.

The win marked Hamlin’s 48th victory of his Cup Series career. He has now won three of the four 'crown jewels': the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, and the Southern 500.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell. The defending Cup Series champion and last year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner Kyle Larson finished 9th in overtime.

NASCAR’s 2022 Coca-Cola 600 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #18 - Kyle Busch #4 - Kevin Harvick #14 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #8 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #10 - Aric Almirola #51 - Cody Ware #78 - B. J. McLeod #22 - Joey Logano #41 - Cole Custer #3 - Austin Dillon #50 - Kaz Grala (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez #17 - Chris Buescher #31 - Justin Haley #23 - Bubba Wallace #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #45 - Kurt Busch #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #15 - Ryan Preece (i)

Catch the teams and drivers next at the Illinois 300 on June 5, 2022.

