NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 is finally done and dusted. The longest race of the season started at 6:00 p.m. ET and lasted for five hours, thirteen minutes, and eight seconds. It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the No.11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin won his first Coca-Cola 600 and second Cup Series race of the 2022 season. He grabbed the lead in a neck-to-neck battle with his teammate Kyle Busch on the final lap. In a race that was filled with action and double overtime, the 41-year-old crossed the finish line 0.014 seconds ahead of Busch to take the checkered flag.

NASCAR @NASCAR



beats THE COCA-COLA 600 COMES DOWN TO THE FINAL LAP! @dennyhamlin beats @KyleBusch to the line! THE COCA-COLA 600 COMES DOWN TO THE FINAL LAP! @dennyhamlin beats @KyleBusch to the line! https://t.co/vFQpUfI9SD

The win marked Hamlin’s 48th victory of his Cup Series career. He has now won three of the four 'crown jewels': the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, and the Southern 500.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell. The defending Cup Series champion and last year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner Kyle Larson finished 9th in overtime.

NASCAR’s 2022 Coca-Cola 600 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #18 - Kyle Busch #4 - Kevin Harvick #14 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #8 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #10 - Aric Almirola #51 - Cody Ware #78 - B. J. McLeod #22 - Joey Logano #41 - Cole Custer #3 - Austin Dillon #50 - Kaz Grala (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez #17 - Chris Buescher #31 - Justin Haley #23 - Bubba Wallace #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #45 - Kurt Busch #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #15 - Ryan Preece (i)

Catch the teams and drivers next at the Illinois 300 on June 5, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far