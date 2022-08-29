Create

NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2022 12:30 PM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 is finally done and dusted after a lengthy rain delay of more than three hours. The final race of the regular season started at 10 am ET and lasted for 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 44 seconds. It took place at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Dillon secured his first win of the 2022 season and confirmed the playoffs spot in thrilling fashion. On Sunday, he overcame multiple crashes and had to wait out a long rain delay until he made the race-winning move on 158 of the 160 laps. In a race that was filled with rain delays, drama, and thrilling action, Dillon crossed the finish line 0.128 seconds ahead of his teammate Tyler Reddick to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked his second win at this venue and overall 4th NASCAR Cup Series victory for the Welcome-North Carolina native. With Dillon’s victory, Martin Truex Jr. was knocked out of the playoffs and the last playoff spot was clinched by Ryan Blaney, who finished three points ahead of Truex Jr. in the final regular-season standings.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick, who challenged Dillon for the win in the closing laps, finished as runner-up, followed by Austin Cindric, Landon Cassill, and Noah Gragson completing the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #3 - Austin Dillon
  2. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  4. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  5. #62 - Noah Gragson (i)
  6. #51 - Cody Ware
  7. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  8. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  9. #15 - David Ragan
  10. #18 - Kyle Busch
  11. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #45 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  16. #41 - Cole Custer
  17. #43 - Erik Jones
  18. #42 - Ty Dillon
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  20. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  24. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  25. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  26. #16 - Daniel Hemric (i)
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #9 - Chase Elliott
  30. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  31. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #34 - Michael McDowell
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #24 - William Byron
  35. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  36. #20 - Christopher Bell
  37. #5 - Kyle Larson

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race on September 4, 2022.

