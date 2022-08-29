NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 is finally done and dusted after a lengthy rain delay of more than three hours. The final race of the regular season started at 10 am ET and lasted for 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 44 seconds. It took place at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Dillon secured his first win of the 2022 season and confirmed the playoffs spot in thrilling fashion. On Sunday, he overcame multiple crashes and had to wait out a long rain delay until he made the race-winning move on 158 of the 160 laps. In a race that was filled with rain delays, drama, and thrilling action, Dillon crossed the finish line 0.128 seconds ahead of his teammate Tyler Reddick to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked his second win at this venue and overall 4th NASCAR Cup Series victory for the Welcome-North Carolina native. With Dillon’s victory, Martin Truex Jr. was knocked out of the playoffs and the last playoff spot was clinched by Ryan Blaney, who finished three points ahead of Truex Jr. in the final regular-season standings.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick, who challenged Dillon for the win in the closing laps, finished as runner-up, followed by Austin Cindric, Landon Cassill, and Noah Gragson completing the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

#3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #62 - Noah Gragson (i) #51 - Cody Ware #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #15 - David Ragan #18 - Kyle Busch #23 - Bubba Wallace #22 - Joey Logano #45 - Ty Gibbs (i) #48 - Alex Bowman #12 - Ryan Blaney #41 - Cole Custer #43 - Erik Jones #42 - Ty Dillon #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #4 - Kevin Harvick #10 - Aric Almirola #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez #11 - Denny Hamlin #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #31 - Justin Haley #9 - Chase Elliott #7 - Corey LaJoie #14 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Michael McDowell #1 - Ross Chastain #24 - William Byron #6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race on September 4, 2022.

