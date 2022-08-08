NASCAR 2022: Final results for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is finally done and dusted. The much-awaited race of the season started at 4:36 pm ET after an hour of delay due to inclement weather and lasted for two hours, 54 minutes, and eight seconds. It took place at Michigan International Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the #4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick earned his first win of the 2022 season. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead on pit road on Lap 162 of 200 and drove away over the final green flag run to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 at the 2-mile-long race track. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, Harvick crossed the finish line 2.903 seconds ahead of pole winner Bubba Wallace Jr. to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked the 59th Cup Series career victory for the 46-year-old driver. Meanwhile, he became the 15th different driver to win a race in the first 23 races of the ongoing NASCAR season, putting him on the 16-driver playoff grid.

With his win at the Irish Hills of Michigan, the 2014 Cup Series champion ended a 65-race winless streak dating back to September 2020 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace Jr., who started the race from pole, finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney, the defending champion of the event, completing the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

#4 - Kevin Harvick #23 - Bubba Wallace Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #12 - Ryan Blaney #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #5 - Kyle Larson #43 - Erik Jones #48 - Alex Bowman #45 - Ty Gibbs (i) #9 - Chase Elliott #24 - William Byron #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - Ty Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #31 - Justin Haley #33 - Austin Hill (i) #7 - Corey LaJoie #14 - Chase Briscoe #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #51 - Cody Ware #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suárez #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #8 - Tyler Reddick #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #41 - Cole Custer #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #10 - Aric Almirola #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #18 - Kyle Busch #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

Catch the teams and drivers next at Richmond Raceway on August 15, 2022.

