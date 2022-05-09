×
NASCAR 2022: Final results for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Joey Logano poses with the Goodyear 400 trophy after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Joey Logano poses with the Goodyear 400 trophy after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified May 09, 2022 11:54 AM IST
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 is complete. The much-awaited race of the season started at 3:30 p.m. EST and lasted for three hours, 21 minutes, and 32 seconds. It took place at the Darlington Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske team, Joey Logano captured his first win of the 2022 season. He grabbed the lead from leader William Byron on the final lap on Sunday. In a race that was filled with caution flags, Logano beat runner-up Tyler Reddick by 0.775 seconds to take the checkered flag.

The win marked Logano’s 28th of his Cup Series career. The veteran driver now has at least one win in eleven consecutive NASCAR Cup Series seasons.

With his win at Darlington, the 2017 Cup Series champion ended a 40-race winless streak dating back to March 2021 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick finished second, followed by Justin Haley. Stewart Haas-Racing driver Kevin Harvick posted his 13th consecutive top-10 finish on the 1.366-mile-long track and finished third.

Last week's winner Chase Elliott, who started at the rear of the field in a backup car, finished fifth.

William Byron was approaching for his third win of the season until race winner Logano made contact with #24 Chevrolet. As a result, his car lost control and shot up the track into the outside wall, which eventually pushed Byron to 13th at the finish.

NASCAR’s 2022 Goodyear 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR 2022 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #31 - Justin Haley
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #20 - Christopher Bell
  7. #34 - Michael McDowell
  8. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  9. #3- Austin Dillon
  10. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  11. #10 - Aric Almirola
  12. #42 - Ty Dillon
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  15. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  19. #51 - Cody Ware
  20. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  21. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  22. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  23. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  24. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  28. #45 - Kurt Busch
  29. #48 -Alex Bowman
  30. #1 - Ross Chastain
  31. #16 - Daniel Hemric (i)
  32. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  33. #18 - Kyle Busch
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  36. #5 - Kyle Larson

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

हिन्दी