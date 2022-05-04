NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Goodyear 400 is set to start on Sunday, May 8, at Darlington Raceway. The action will be live at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Darlington Raceway is also known as "The Lady in Black" and "The Track Too Tough to Tame." The venue is one of the most popular race tracks in NASCAR.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season at Darlington and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut.

Darlington Raceway @TooToughToTame A Lady in Black is at the end of this A Lady in Black is at the end of this 🌈 https://t.co/RwJUmMhvIt

The track first opened in 1950, and the inaugural Cup race was won by Johnny Mantz. It has been on the NASCAR circuit since the beginning.

The track features 25 degrees of banking at turns 1 and 2 and 23 degrees of banking at turns 3 and 4. It has three degrees of banking on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The 36 drivers will compete for over 293 laps on Sunday and will be looking to earn a victory. They will also try to take the lead in the championship standings.

The 12th Cup Series race practice and qualifying session will be held on Saturday at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track.

The 36 drivers will be split into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order based on previous race results, and 15-20 minutes will be allotted to each group for practice sessions.

This will lead directly to qualifying races for a single car and a single lap, which will be followed by Sunday's Goodyear 400.

The top-five drivers with the best qualifying times from each group will then advance to Round 2 of qualifying. They will fight for pole position for Sunday’s race with a single-lap, single-car run.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Goodyear 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at Darlington Raceway:

Friday, May 6, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Practice

3:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series Practice

5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Dead on Tools 200

Saturday, May 7, 2022

10:30 am ET: Cup Series Practice

11:05 am ET: Cup Series Qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Mahindra ROXOR 200

Sunday, May 8, 2022

3:30 pm ET: Goodyear 400

