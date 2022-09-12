NASCAR 2022: Final results for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 is finally done and dusted. The second playoff race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 10 minutes, and 3 seconds. It took place at Kansas Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace Jr., a non-playoff driver, secured his first win of the 2022 season, making it a back-to-back win for Kurt Busch’s #45 car at Kansas Speedway. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead from Stage 2 winner Alex Bowman with 67 laps remaining and wasn’t seriously challenged the rest of the way.

Wallace Jr. stayed out front to the finish to win the 400-mile race despite a late chase from Denny Hamlin to cut into his lead. In a chaotic race, Wallace Jr. crossed the finish line 1.137-seconds ahead of Hamlin to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked the second NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the Mobile-Alabama native and first since 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway. Meanwhile, he became the 18th different driver to win a race in the first 27 races of the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin posted his second back-to-back runner-up finish, followed by Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., and William Byron completing the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

#45 - Bubba Wallace #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #48 - Alex Bowman #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #24 - William Byron #1 - Ross Chastain #5 - Kyle Larson #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suárez #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #14 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #34 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #31 - Justin Haley #42 - Ty Dillon #10 - Aric Almirola #41 - Cole Custer #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #6 -Brad Keselowski #18 - Kyle Busch #51 - Cody Ware #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #43 - Erik Jones #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #8 - Tyler Reddick #4 - Kevin Harvick

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the third playoff race on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

