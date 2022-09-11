Create

NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Qualifying
Yash Soni
Modified Sep 11, 2022 06:32 PM IST

After an action-packed playoff opener, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas for the second playoff race. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The Hollywood Casino 400 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 28th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers, will compete for over 267 laps in the second playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Hollywood Casino 400 on his official Twitter account:

Kansas(ET)Sunday 10-Flo/Mav-ARCA (100)12:30-FS1-RaceDay2-USA-Prerace3:18-USA-Cup race 80-85-102, 9 sets, fuel 61-66 https://t.co/qvAHpWooJR

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick won his second pole of the season at a speed of 180.608 mph. It was his third NASCAR career pole after securing the first two poles on road courses at the Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month. Meanwhile, current points table leader Joey Logano will share the front row with Reddick after turning a lap of 180.385 mph.

RETWEET to congratulate @TylerReddick!He wins the pole and will lead the field to green Sunday at 3P ET on @USA_Network at @kansasspeedway. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/P7CLYiALpj

They will be followed by Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, and Ross Chastain rounding out the top five.

Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, William Byron, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #48 - Alex Bowman
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  9. #24 - William Byron
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #3 - Austin Dillon
  12. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  15. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  16. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  20. #18 - Kyle Busch
  21. #42 - Ty Dillon
  22. #9 - Chase Elliott
  23. #34 - Michael McDowell
  24. #43 - Erik Jones
  25. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  26. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  27. #31 - Justin Haley
  28. #16 - Noah Gragson
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #77 - Landon Cassill
  32. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  33. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  34. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #10 - Aric Almirola

