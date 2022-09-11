NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

After an action-packed playoff opener, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas for the second playoff race. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The Hollywood Casino 400 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 28th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers, will compete for over 267 laps in the second playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Hollywood Casino 400 on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick won his second pole of the season at a speed of 180.608 mph. It was his third NASCAR career pole after securing the first two poles on road courses at the Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month. Meanwhile, current points table leader Joey Logano will share the front row with Reddick after turning a lap of 180.385 mph.

They will be followed by Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, and Ross Chastain rounding out the top five.

Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, William Byron, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Kansas Speedway:

#8 - Tyler Reddick #22 - Joey Logano #48 - Alex Bowman #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Bubba Wallace #5 - Kyle Larson #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #3 - Austin Dillon #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #4 - Kevin Harvick #99 - Daniel Suarez #23 - Ty Gibbs #12 - Ryan Blaney #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #18 - Kyle Busch #42 - Ty Dillon #9 - Chase Elliott #34 - Michael McDowell #43 - Erik Jones #11 - Denny Hamlin #6 - Brad Keselowski #31 - Justin Haley #16 - Noah Gragson #41 - Cole Custer #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #15 - J.J. Yeley #78 - B.J. McLeod #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #10 - Aric Almirola

