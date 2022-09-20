Create

NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 20, 2022 12:50 PM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for the fourth playoff race of the season and the first race of the Round of 12 after the action-packed Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 marks the 30th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, and will be held on September 25, 2022, at Texas Motor Speedway. The event will begin at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

Who is ready for a Texas-Sized Showdown next weekend? 🎟 bit.ly/3xtZC3e #AutotraderEchoPark500 / #AndysFrozenCustard300 https://t.co/Xrpb8B2akr

The race will be contested over 334 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. It marks the 12th annual event hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

36 Cup entries for Texas. 15-Smithley 16-Gragson 23-Gibbs 77-Cassill https://t.co/DFzHrBJOMS

36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which 12 playoff drivers will look to start the next round of the playoffs with a win on Sunday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Garrett Smithley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 42 minutes, and 54 seconds. Larson will look to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Garrett Smithley (i)
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...