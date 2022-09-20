NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for the fourth playoff race of the season and the first race of the Round of 12 after the action-packed Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 marks the 30th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, and will be held on September 25, 2022, at Texas Motor Speedway. The event will begin at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

The race will be contested over 334 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. It marks the 12th annual event hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which 12 playoff drivers will look to start the next round of the playoffs with a win on Sunday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Garrett Smithley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 42 minutes, and 54 seconds. Larson will look to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Texas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Garrett Smithley (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET.

